San Diego, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Regrow (the “Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today the establishment of an advisory board composed of renowned technology executives paired with cannabis industry experts to strategically advance the Company.



“We have assembled a board of thought leaders and experts who are on the front lines of innovations in the tech and cannabis space and are poised to bolster Regrow’s strategic focus and offer supportive guidance as we develop the brand into the industry standard,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “Our board is not only made up of renowned experts with years of experience under their belt, but they are also great friends of the brand that want to see us succeed and have willfully dedicated their strongest efforts to make that happen.”

The strategic advisory board members include:

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGIC GROWTH:

Craig E. Harper

Board member and executive advisor to high-growth companies.

Craig E. Harper has led many of the fastest growing and most successful technology companies to tremendous achievement over his career spanning more than 30 years. He has served as CEO of Cherwell Software, and has run global sales at ServiceNow, BMC Software and ServiceMesh. Under his leadership these organizations have achieved remarkable growth, scale and value realization through either IPO or acquisition. Currently, Harper serves as board member and executive advisor for several high-growth technology companies.

Matthew Schvimmer

Matthew Schvimmer is a seasoned manager and product executive within the SaaS and Cloud Software industries and was instrumental in the meteoric success of digital workflow dynamo ServiceNow.

Jonathan Sparks

Jonathan Sparks brings to Regrow more than a decade of innovative product development experience through his work at ServiceNow. At ServiceNow, Sparks serves as Vice President of IoT and Operations Products.

Samantha Smith

Samantha Smith is a seasoned leader and innovator in creating and building customer success programs for some of the leading SaaS companies in the world with over two decades of experience. Her focus on positive customer engagements, customer satisfaction and customer retention has proven her ability to create some of the highest retention rates in the industry, transforming the way companies retain and grow customers.

Joseph Rusty Bishop, Ph.D.

Dr. Bishop is a successful entrepreneur with expertise in go-to-market and fundraising strategy for start-up tech companies. He is currently SVP of Marketing for Bigtincan, a publicly traded SaaS company specializing in sales enablement automation.

Adam Duckett

Adam Duckett is no stranger to the Cloud Services industry. Having climbed the ranks of Enterprise Cloud Company ServiceNow for the last decade, he now serves as Senior Director of GTM, Future Products and Innovation.

CANNABIS INDUSTRY EXPERTISE:

Rick Goff

Rick Goff holds over 25 years of experience as an Information Systems professional, designing and implementing corporate business solutions. He is currently Director of Information Systems at cannabis-focused Indus Holdings.

Nick David

Nick David has over 5 years of experience as a Director of Operations and in executive leadership roles within the cannabis industry. David currently serves as Executive GM for Dubbros Management, a MSO based out of Los Angeles.

Damian Solomon

Damian Solomon is a 20-year veteran in the high tech controlled environment agriculture industry. Solomon served as Director of Cultivation at MedMen until 2017 and serves as Chief Botanist at Harvest Health.

Jeff Thorne

Jeff Thorne has worked within the rapidly growing cannabis industry for over 15 years with experience in production management for greenhouse operations to scale. He currently serves as Vice President of Sales at Terra Labs Inc.

TECHNOLOGY-FOCUSED EXPERTISE:

John Roberts

John Roberts is a development and architectural guru with almost 15 years of experience in the space, including serving as Technical Alliance Architect at ServiceNow. Roberts is currently Co-Founder of growth mindset app Sevwins.

Bobby Edmonds

Bobby Edmonds is a veteran of both the United States Air Force and the technology industry. He is a seasoned technical architect and is currently serving as the Senior Principal Product Manager at ServiceNow for Service Provider Product Strategy.

John Olsen

John Olsen is an experienced leader working in the management consulting industry. He is a strong business development professional skilled in customer relationship management (CRM), management, start-ups, business intelligence and product development.

Cameron J. Stone

Cameron J. Stone is a Principal Solution Consultant and an avid gardener who helps cannabis professionals understand the complex compliance environments that have been disrupting corporate IT shops for decades. Stone spent 20 years working in network security, software development and SaaS platform sales and delivery.

Designed by software engineers and experienced technology executives, the Regrow software service allows cultivators to analyze performance metrics of their strains, formulations, harvests, workforce, pest management tasks, vendors and monitor environmental measures to increase efficiency of their operation. This service allows cultivators to fully configure the metrics that matter most to their business, such as the cost per gram in production, time to market and overall increased yield and margins. The Regrow software eliminates the manual recording of tasks that contributes to costly human error, which allows for measurable profitability gains across an organization.

Regrow recently announced their first phase launch, offering the service to select cultivators in legalized markets in North America, and will soon expand globally to become available to any countries that will be federally legal in the near future.

For more information on Regrow visit regrow.io or to be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch, please email us at info@regrow.io.

About Regrow

Regrow is a first-of-its-kind cloud platform designed specifically to help cannabis operators increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage work forces and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, Regrow’s platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, Regrow’s platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.

