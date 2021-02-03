ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020 (1Q21). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Consolidated revenue for 1Q21 was $33.4 million, comprised of $13.6 million from the Aerospace & Defense segment and $19.8 million from the Broadband segment. Net income on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $2.6 million and $3.4 million, respectively, in 1Q21 compared with a net income on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis of $0.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively, in 4Q20. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $4.4 million in 1Q21.

“The EMCORE team executed well in 1Q21 combining and gross margin consistency with lower operating expenses to drive strong sequential-quarter earnings growth,” said Jeff Rittichier, Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “We continued to overcome COVID-19 related challenges in our supply chain and operations, and made good progress on product qualification and new programs capture despite the COVID headwinds. We remain excited and confident about the growth prospects across our Aerospace & Defense product portfolio. On the Broadband side, we have strong order book for our Cable TV products through the September 2021 quarter with MSOs favoring proven linear optics to provide the network bandwidth that customers need,” concluded Rittichier.

Consolidated Results

    
 Three Months Ended 
 Dec 31, 2020Sep 30, 2020+ increase /
 1Q214Q20- decrease
Revenue$33.4M$33.5M-$0.1M
Gross Margin 38%  37%  +1% 
Operating Expenses$10.1M$11.9M-$1.8M
Operating Margin 8%  2%  +6% 
Net Income$2.6M$0.7M+$1.9M
Earnings Per Share Basic $0.09  $0.02  +$0.07 
Earnings Per Share Diluted $0.08  $0.02  +$0.06 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 38%  38%  - 
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1)$9.3M$9.7M-0.4M
Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) 10%  9%  +1% 
Non-GAAP Net Income (1)$3.4M$2.9M+$0.5M
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic (1) $0.12  $0.10  +$0.02 
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted (1) $0.11  $0.10  +$0.01 
Adjusted EBITDA$4.4M$4.0M+$0.4M
Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents$31.2M$30.5M+$0.7M
Loan Payable$6.5M$6.5M - 
(1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other
information related to non-GAAP financial measures.
 

Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Segment

A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue decrease was primarily due to lower sales of Navigation products. A&D’s gross margin decreased slightly, primarily due to the lower revenue.

    
 Three Months Ended 
 Dec 31, 2020Sep 30, 2020+ increase /
 1Q214Q20- decrease
A&D Segment Revenue$13.6M$14.5M-$0.9M
A&D Segment Gross Margin30%31%-1%
A&D Segment R&D Expense (2)$3.7M$5.6M-$1.9M
A&D Segment Profit$0.4M-$1.1M+$1.5M
Non-GAAP A&D Segment Gross Margin (1)31%32%-1%
Non-GAAP A&D Segment R&D Expense (1)$3.6M$4.0M-$0.4M
Non-GAAP A&D Segment Profit$0.6M$0.6M- 
(1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP
reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding.

Broadband Segment

Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was primarily driven by higher sales of Cable TV optical transmitters and components. Broadband’s gross margin increased slightly, primarily driven by the higher revenue.

    
 Three Months Ended 
 Dec 31, 2020Sep 30, 2020+ increase /
 1Q214Q20- decrease
Broadband Segment Revenue$19.8M$19.0M+$0.8M
Broadband Segment Gross Margin43%42%+1%
Broadband Segment R&D Expense (2)$0.6M$0.7M-$0.1M
Broadband Segment Profit$7.9M$7.3M+$0.6M
Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Gross Margin (1)43%42%+1%
Non-GAAP Broadband Segment R&D Expense (1)$0.5M$0.6M-$0.1M
Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Profit$8.0M$7.4M+$0.6M
(1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press. release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP
reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal second quarter ending March 31, 2021 to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures for gross profit margin, operating expenses, operating profit margin, net income, and earnings per share, as well as adjusted EBITDA.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company’s core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, they do not involve the expenditure of cash, they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company’s control. For all reporting periods disclosed, the Company has applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “can”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “will”, and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as projected financial results, the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; (g) risks and uncertainties related to applicable laws and regulations, including the impact of changes to applicable tax laws and tariff regulations; (h) acquisition-related risks, including that (i) the revenues and net operating results obtained from our acquisition of the Systron Donner Inertial ("SDI") business may not meet our expectations, (ii) the costs and cash expenditures for integration of the SDI business operations may be higher than expected, (iii) there could be losses and liabilities arising from the acquisition of SDI that we will not be able to recover from any source, and (iv) we may not realize sufficient scale in our navigation systems product line from the SDI acquisition and will need to take additional steps, including making additional acquisitions, to achieve our growth objectives for this product line; (i) risks related to our ability to obtain capital; (j) risks related to the transition of certain of our manufacturing operations from our Beijing facility to a contract manufacturer’s facility; (k) the outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; and (l) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that are available on the SEC’s web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

EMCORE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except for per share data)
(unaudited)

        
  For the three months ended 
  December 31, 
     2020     2019  
Revenue $33,426  $25,482     
Cost of revenue  20,854   18,008  
Gross profit  12,572   7,474  
Operating expense:        
Selling, general, and administrative  5,798   5,887  
Research and development  4,296   4,642  
Gain on sale of assets  (29)  (1,602) 
Total operating expense  10,065   8,927  
Operating income (loss)  2,507   (1,453) 
Other income:        
Interest expense, net  (49)  (15) 
Foreign exchange gain  237   147  
Total other income  188   132  
Income (loss) before income tax expense  2,695   (1,321) 
Income tax expense  (126)  (14) 
Net income (loss) $2,569  $(1,335) 
Foreign exchange translation adjustment  (10)  (36) 
Comprehensive income (loss) $2,559  $(1,371) 
Per share data:        
Net income (loss) per basic share $0.09  $(0.05) 
Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding  29,503   28,832  
Net income (loss) per diluted share $0.08  $(0.05) 
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding  30,377   28,832  

EMCORE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

       
  December 31,  September 30,
  2020  2020 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $31,120  $30,390 
Restricted cash  38   148 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $234 and $227, respectively  27,276   25,324 
Contract assets  582   1,566 
Inventory  27,855   25,525 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,283   5,589 
Assets held for sale  1,661   1,568 
Total current assets  92,815   90,110 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  20,558   21,052 
Goodwill  69   69 
ROU assets  14,262   14,566 
Other intangible assets, net  193   202 
Other non-current assets  229   242 
Total assets $128,126  $126,241 
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
PPP liability - current $1,093  $ 
Accounts payable  17,158   16,484 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  9,650   11,577 
ROU liability - current  979   992 
Total current liabilities  28,880   29,053 
PPP liability - non-current  5,395   6,488 
ROU liability - non-current  13,481   13,735 
Asset retirement obligations  2,041   2,022 
Other long-term liabilities  794   794 
Total liabilities  50,591   52,092 
Commitments and contingencies        
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 36,693 shares issued and 29,783 shares
outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 36,461 shares issued and 29,551 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020		  745,188   744,361 
Treasury stock at cost; 6,910 shares  (47,721)  (47,721)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  908   918 
Accumulated deficit  (620,840)  (623,409)
Total shareholders’ equity  77,535   74,149 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $128,126  $126,241 

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

       
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
     1Q21    4Q20
Gross Profit $ 12,572  $ 12,463 
Gross Margin  38%  37%
       
Adjustments:       
Stock-based compensation  141   194 
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion  19   8 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  9   9 
Total adjustments   169    211 
       
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 12,741  $ 12,674 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  38%  38%


       
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
     1Q21    4Q20
Operating Expenses $ 10,065  $ 11,850 
Stock-based compensation  (762)  (697)
Severance and restructuring charges  (41)  (5)
CATV transition - gain on sale of asset  29   55 
Litigation-related expenses     (1,464)
Gain/loss due to change in ARO estimate      
Gain/loss on sale of assets      
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 9,291  $ 9,739 


       
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
     1Q21    4Q20
Operating Profit $ 2,507  $ 613 
Operating Margin  8%  2%
       
Adjustments:       
Stock-based compensation  903   891 
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion  19   8 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  9   9 
Severance and restructuring charges  41   5 
CATV transition - gain on sale of asset  (29)  (55)
Litigation-related expenses     1,464 
Total adjustments   943    2,322 
       
Non-GAAP Operating Profit   3,450    2,935 
Non-GAAP Operating Margin  10%  9%
       
Depreciation  996   1,108 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,446  $ 4,043 
Adjusted EBITDA %  13%  12%


       
  Three Months Ended
  Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
     1Q21    4Q20
Net Income $ 2,569  $ 703 
Earnings Per Share Basic   0.09    0.02 
Earnings Per Share Diluted   0.08    0.02 
       
Adjustments:       
Stock-based compensation  903   891 
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion  19   8 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  9   9 
Severance and restructuring charges  41   5 
CATV transition - gain on sale of asset  (29)  (55)
Litigation-related expenses     1,464 
Foreign currency gain  (237)  (227)
Income tax expense  126   87 
Total adjustments   832    2,182 
       
Non-GAAP Net Income   3,401    2,885 
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic   0.12    0.10 
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted   0.11    0.10 
       
Interest expense, net  49   50 
Depreciation  996   1,108 
Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,446  $ 4,043 
Adjusted EBITDA %  13%  12%


               
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
     Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020         Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020
  1Q21 4Q20   1Q21 4Q20
Aerospace and Defense       Broadband            
Gross Profit $ 4,100  $ 4,501  Gross Profit $ 8,472  $ 7,962 
Gross Margin  30%  31% Gross Margin  43%  42%
               
Adjustments:       Adjustments:      
Stock-based compensation  91   154  Stock-based compensation  50   40 
Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion       Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion  19   8 
Amortization of acquired intangibles  9   9  Amortization of acquired intangibles      
Total adjustments   100    163  Total adjustments   69    48 
               
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,200  $ 4,664  Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 8,541  $ 8,010 
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  31%  32% Non-GAAP Gross Margin  43%  42%
               
               
Aerospace and Defense       Broadband      
R&D Expenses $ 3,686  $ 5,574  R&D Expenses $ 610  $ 662 
Stock-based compensation  (123)  (70) Stock-based compensation  (80)  (42)
Litigation-related expenses     (1,464) Litigation-related expenses      
Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 3,563  $ 4,040  Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 530  $ 620 

