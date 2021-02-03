ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020 (1Q21). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.



Consolidated revenue for 1Q21 was $33.4 million, comprised of $13.6 million from the Aerospace & Defense segment and $19.8 million from the Broadband segment. Net income on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $2.6 million and $3.4 million, respectively, in 1Q21 compared with a net income on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis of $0.7 million and $2.9 million, respectively, in 4Q20. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $4.4 million in 1Q21.

“The EMCORE team executed well in 1Q21 combining and gross margin consistency with lower operating expenses to drive strong sequential-quarter earnings growth,” said Jeff Rittichier, Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. “We continued to overcome COVID-19 related challenges in our supply chain and operations, and made good progress on product qualification and new programs capture despite the COVID headwinds. We remain excited and confident about the growth prospects across our Aerospace & Defense product portfolio. On the Broadband side, we have strong order book for our Cable TV products through the September 2021 quarter with MSOs favoring proven linear optics to provide the network bandwidth that customers need,” concluded Rittichier.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 + increase / 1Q21 4Q20 - decrease Revenue $33.4M $33.5M -$0.1M Gross Margin 38% 37% +1% Operating Expenses $10.1M $11.9M -$1.8M Operating Margin 8% 2% +6% Net Income $2.6M $0.7M +$1.9M Earnings Per Share Basic $0.09 $0.02 +$0.07 Earnings Per Share Diluted $0.08 $0.02 +$0.06 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 38% 38% - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $9.3M $9.7M -0.4M Non-GAAP Operating Margin (1) 10% 9% +1% Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $3.4M $2.9M +$0.5M Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic (1) $0.12 $0.10 +$0.02 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted (1) $0.11 $0.10 +$0.01 Adjusted EBITDA $4.4M $4.0M +$0.4M Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $31.2M $30.5M +$0.7M Loan Payable $6.5M $6.5M - (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other

information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Segment

A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue decrease was primarily due to lower sales of Navigation products. A&D’s gross margin decreased slightly, primarily due to the lower revenue.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 + increase / 1Q21 4Q20 - decrease A&D Segment Revenue $13.6M $14.5M -$0.9M A&D Segment Gross Margin 30 % 31 % -1 % A&D Segment R&D Expense (2) $3.7M $5.6M -$1.9M A&D Segment Profit $0.4M -$1.1M +$1.5M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Gross Margin (1) 31 % 32 % -1 % Non-GAAP A&D Segment R&D Expense (1) $3.6M $4.0M -$0.4M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Profit $0.6M $0.6M - (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP

reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding.

Broadband Segment

Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was primarily driven by higher sales of Cable TV optical transmitters and components. Broadband’s gross margin increased slightly, primarily driven by the higher revenue.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 + increase / 1Q21 4Q20 - decrease Broadband Segment Revenue $19.8M $19.0M +$0.8M Broadband Segment Gross Margin 43 % 42 % +1 % Broadband Segment R&D Expense (2) $0.6M $0.7M -$0.1M Broadband Segment Profit $7.9M $7.3M +$0.6M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Gross Margin (1) 43 % 42 % +1 % Non-GAAP Broadband Segment R&D Expense (1) $0.5M $0.6M -$0.1M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Profit $8.0M $7.4M +$0.6M (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press. release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP

reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding.

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal second quarter ending March 31, 2021 to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss its financial results on February 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT). The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 866-248-8441. For international callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576. The conference passcode number is 8047032. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://www.emcore.com. A webcast will be available for replay beginning Thursday, February 4, 2021 following the conclusion of the call.

About EMCORE

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 33,426 $ 25,482 Cost of revenue 20,854 18,008 Gross profit 12,572 7,474 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 5,798 5,887 Research and development 4,296 4,642 Gain on sale of assets (29 ) (1,602 ) Total operating expense 10,065 8,927 Operating income (loss) 2,507 (1,453 ) Other income: Interest expense, net (49 ) (15 ) Foreign exchange gain 237 147 Total other income 188 132 Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,695 (1,321 ) Income tax expense (126 ) (14 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,569 $ (1,335 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (10 ) (36 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,559 $ (1,371 ) Per share data: Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 29,503 28,832 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.08 $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 30,377 28,832

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,120 $ 30,390 Restricted cash 38 148 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $234 and $227, respectively 27,276 25,324 Contract assets 582 1,566 Inventory 27,855 25,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,283 5,589 Assets held for sale 1,661 1,568 Total current assets 92,815 90,110 Property, plant, and equipment, net 20,558 21,052 Goodwill 69 69 ROU assets 14,262 14,566 Other intangible assets, net 193 202 Other non-current assets 229 242 Total assets $ 128,126 $ 126,241 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: PPP liability - current $ 1,093 $ — Accounts payable 17,158 16,484 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,650 11,577 ROU liability - current 979 992 Total current liabilities 28,880 29,053 PPP liability - non-current 5,395 6,488 ROU liability - non-current 13,481 13,735 Asset retirement obligations 2,041 2,022 Other long-term liabilities 794 794 Total liabilities 50,591 52,092 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 36,693 shares issued and 29,783 shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 36,461 shares issued and 29,551 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 745,188 744,361 Treasury stock at cost; 6,910 shares (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 908 918 Accumulated deficit (620,840 ) (623,409 ) Total shareholders’ equity 77,535 74,149 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 128,126 $ 126,241

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 1Q21 4Q20 Gross Profit $ 12,572 $ 12,463 Gross Margin 38 % 37 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 141 194 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 19 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Total adjustments 169 211 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 12,741 $ 12,674 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 38 % 38 %





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 1Q21 4Q20 Operating Expenses $ 10,065 $ 11,850 Stock-based compensation (762 ) (697 ) Severance and restructuring charges (41 ) (5 ) CATV transition - gain on sale of asset 29 55 Litigation-related expenses — (1,464 ) Gain/loss due to change in ARO estimate — — Gain/loss on sale of assets — — Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 9,291 $ 9,739





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 1Q21 4Q20 Operating Profit $ 2,507 $ 613 Operating Margin 8 % 2 % Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 903 891 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 19 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Severance and restructuring charges 41 5 CATV transition - gain on sale of asset (29 ) (55 ) Litigation-related expenses — 1,464 Total adjustments 943 2,322 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 3,450 2,935 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 10 % 9 % Depreciation 996 1,108 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,446 $ 4,043 Adjusted EBITDA % 13 % 12 %





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 1Q21 4Q20 Net Income $ 2,569 $ 703 Earnings Per Share Basic 0.09 0.02 Earnings Per Share Diluted 0.08 0.02 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 903 891 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 19 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Severance and restructuring charges 41 5 CATV transition - gain on sale of asset (29 ) (55 ) Litigation-related expenses — 1,464 Foreign currency gain (237 ) (227 ) Income tax expense 126 87 Total adjustments 832 2,182 Non-GAAP Net Income 3,401 2,885 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic 0.12 0.10 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted 0.11 0.10 Interest expense, net 49 50 Depreciation 996 1,108 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,446 $ 4,043 Adjusted EBITDA % 13 % 12 %





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 1Q21 4Q20 1Q21 4Q20 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross Profit $ 4,100 $ 4,501 Gross Profit $ 8,472 $ 7,962 Gross Margin 30 % 31 % Gross Margin 43 % 42 % Adjustments: Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 91 154 Stock-based compensation 50 40 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion — — Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 19 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles — — Total adjustments 100 163 Total adjustments 69 48 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,200 $ 4,664 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 8,541 $ 8,010 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 31 % 32 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 43 % 42 % Aerospace and Defense Broadband R&D Expenses $ 3,686 $ 5,574 R&D Expenses $ 610 $ 662 Stock-based compensation (123 ) (70 ) Stock-based compensation (80 ) (42 ) Litigation-related expenses — (1,464 ) Litigation-related expenses — — Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 3,563 $ 4,040 Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 530 $ 620