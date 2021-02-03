SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on December 28, 2020.  

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net sales were $523.8 million
  • GAAP net income of $39.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $40.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share
  • Cash flow from operations of $55.5 million
  • Repaid and settled $250 million convertible bonds
  • Leverage ratio at end of Q4 2020 was 1.4x defined as net debt divided by the last twelve months EBITDA (excluding Mobility), the lowest level in five years
  • In Q1 2021, announced $100 million stock repurchase program in separate press release

On April 19th, 2020, TTM completed the previously announced sale of its Mobility business unit. The operating results and related assets and liabilities of the Mobility business under US GAAP are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. Non-GAAP results do not include Mobility results but still include the two E-MS plants being shut down. Please refer to the earnings schedule for additional details on exited businesses and continuing operations.

Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results
Net sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $523.8 million, compared to $535.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.2 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $39.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.     

Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results        
On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $40.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $27.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $68.2 million, or 13.0 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million, or 13.6 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“In the fourth quarter, TTM demonstrated excellent operational execution in the face of COVID-19 related challenges to deliver revenue above the midpoint and earnings above the previously guided range. TTM outperformed revenue expectations due to better sales across all end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Additionally, strict financial discipline led to solid operating cash flow in the quarter, driving our net debt leverage ratio down to 1.4x and enabling repayment of our convertible bond.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Net sales from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 decreased to $2.11 billion from $2.13 billion in fiscal year 2019, a 1.3% decrease.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 was $28.1 million, a decrease from GAAP operating income of $109.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 was $16.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $31.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 was $116.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. This compares to fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP net income of $107.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2020 was $272.3 million, or 12.9 percent of net sales, compared to $285.7 million, or 13.4 percent of net sales, for fiscal year 2019. Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2020 was $287.2 million.

"Despite the challenges from COVID-19 and the strengthening Chinese currency, we delivered solid results in 2020 and made progress on our strategy of diversification, differentiation and discipline. Specifically, we exited the volatile consumer and lower margin businesses through the sale of the Mobility business unit and the restructuring of the E-MS business unit," continued Edman. “In addition, we generated significant cash flow due to our operational and financial discipline. This cash, along with the proceeds from the Mobility sale, allowed us to repay $400 million of our Term Loan and our convertible bonds reducing our leverage and putting TTM in a strong position for the future.”

Business Outlook
TTM estimates that revenue for the first quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $490 million to $530 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.19 to $0.25 per diluted share.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
              
      Fourth Quarter  Full Year
       2020  2019*   2020  2019*
              
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS         
              
 Net sales  $523,802  $535,715   $2,105,322  $2,133,210 
 Cost of goods sold  435,829   435,470    1,746,299   1,756,033 
              
 Gross profit  87,973   100,245    359,023   377,177 
              
 Operating expenses:         
  Selling and marketing  15,849   17,560    63,882   69,171 
  General and administrative  26,831   37,193    122,477   129,284 
  Research and development  4,604   4,367    19,770   17,937 
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  9,589   9,531    38,838   45,776 
  Restructuring charges  1,934   2,204    16,764   5,380 
  Impairment of goodwill  -   -    69,200   - 
   Total operating expenses  58,807   70,855    330,931   267,548 
              
 Operating income  29,166   29,390    28,092   109,629 
              
 Interest expense  (14,599)  (19,976)   (73,156)  (82,087)
 Other, net   (1,854)  (1,741)   (1,213)  6,784 
              
 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  12,713   7,673    (46,277)  34,326 
 Income tax benefit (provision)  26,247   3,124    29,891   (2,405)
              
 Net income (loss) from continuing operations  38,960   10,797    (16,386)  31,921 
 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes  -   14,462    193,921   9,380 
 Net income $38,960  $25,259   $177,535  $41,301 
              
 * Reclassified Research and development expenses as a separate line item from General and administrative expenses     
              
 Earnings per share:         
  Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $0.36  $0.10   $(0.15) $0.30 
  Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations  -   0.14    1.82   0.09 
   Basic earnings per share $0.36  $0.24   $1.67  $0.39 
              
  Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $0.34  $0.10   $(0.15) $0.30 
  Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations  -   0.14    1.82   0.09 
   Diluted earnings per share $0.34  $0.24   $1.67  $0.39 
              
              
 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:         
  Basic   106,755   105,502    106,366   105,195 
  Diluted  113,513   107,135    106,366   106,332 
              
 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:       
              
 Weighted-average shares outstanding  106,755   105,502      105,195 
 Dilutive effect of convertible debt  5,193   -      - 
 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options  1,565   1,633      1,137 
 Diluted shares  113,513   107,135      106,332 
              
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
      December 28, 2020 December 30, 2019     
 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $451,565  $379,818      
 Accounts and notes receivable, net  381,105   503,598      
 Contract assets  273,256   254,600      
 Inventories  115,651   113,753      
 Current assets held for sale  -   67,572      
 Total current assets  1,248,758   1,342,684      
 Property, plant and equipment, net  650,435   678,201      
 Operating lease right of use asset  24,340   22,173      
 Non-current assets held for sale  -   425,597      
 Other non-current assets  972,411   1,092,278      
 Total assets  2,895,944   3,560,933      
              
 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $-  $249,975      
 Accounts payable  327,102   329,866      
 Current liabilities held for sale  -   185,391      
 Total current liabilities  518,046   946,666      
 Debt, net of discount  842,853   1,225,962      
 Non-current liabilities held for sale  -   1,530      
 Total long-term liabilities  933,889   1,335,230      
 Total equity  1,444,009   1,279,037      
 Total liabilities and equity  2,895,944   3,560,933      
              
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA         
      Fourth Quarter  Full Year
       2020   2019    2020   2019 
 Gross margin  16.8%  18.7%   17.1%  17.7%
 Operating margin  5.6%  5.5%   1.3%  5.1%
              
 Stock-based Compensation:         
      Fourth Quarter     
       2020   2019      
  Amount included in:         
   Cost of goods sold $1,246  $938      
   Selling and marketing  620   479      
   General and administrative  2,211   3,147      
   Research and development  35   62      
   Total stock-based compensation expense $4,112  $4,626      
              
              
 Operating Segment Data:         
      Fourth Quarter     
  Net sales:  2020   2019      
  PCB  $475,614  $477,799      
  RF&S   11,382   10,591      
  E-M Solutions  36,806   47,325      
   Total net sales $ 523,802  $ 535,715      
              
  Operating segment income:         
  PCB  $62,621  $69,184      
  RF&S   3,209   3,552      
  E-M Solutions  41   1,841      
  Corporate  (25,732)  (34,373)     
   Total operating segment income  40,139   40,204      
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  (10,973)  (10,814)     
   Total operating income  29,166   29,390      
  Total other expense  (16,453)  (21,717)     
  Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 12,713  $ 7,673      
              
RECONCILIATIONS1         
              
      Fourth Quarter  Full Year
       2020   2019    2020   2019 
              
 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:         
  GAAP gross profit from continuing operations $87,973  $100,245   $359,023  $377,177 
  Add back item:         
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  1,384   1,283    5,535   4,822 
   Accelerated depreciation  899   -    5,835   - 
   Stock-based compensation  1,246   938    3,889   3,148 
  Non-GAAP gross profit $91,502  $102,466   $374,282  $385,147 
  Non-GAAP gross margin  17.5%  19.1%   17.8%  18.1%
              
 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:         
  GAAP operating income from continuing operations $29,166  $29,390   $28,092  $109,629 
  Add back items:         
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  10,973   10,814    44,373   50,598 
   Accelerated depreciation  1,057   -    6,751   - 
   Stock-based compensation  4,112   4,626    16,073   16,816 
   (Gain) on sale of assets  (97)  (66)   (97)  (66)
   Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges  2,098   6,521    86,237   12,282 
  Non-GAAP operating income $47,309  $51,285   $181,429  $189,259 
  Non-GAAP operating margin  9.0%  9.6%   8.6%  8.9%
              
 Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:         
  GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $38,960  $10,797   $(16,386) $31,921 
  Add back items:         
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  10,973   10,814    44,373   50,598 
   Accelerated depreciation  1,057   -    6,751   - 
   Stock-based compensation  4,112   4,626    16,073   16,816 
   Non-cash interest expense  2,962   3,501    17,451   14,288 
   (Gain) on sale of assets  (119)  (186)   (825)  (3,743)
   Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges  2,098   6,521    86,237   12,282 
   Income taxes5  (19,800)  (8,610)   (36,988)  (15,046)
  Non-GAAP net income $40,243  $27,463   $116,686  $107,116 
  Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $0.37  $0.26   $1.10  $1.01 
              
 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:         
  Diluted shares  113,513   107,135    106,366   106,332 
  Dilutive effect of convertible debt  (5,193)  -    -   - 
  Non-GAAP diluted number of shares  108,320   107,135    106,366   106,332 
              
 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:         
  GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $38,960  $10,797   $(16,386) $31,921 
  Add back items:         
   Income tax (benefit) provision  (26,247)  (3,124)   (29,891)  2,405 
   Interest expense  14,599   19,976    73,156   82,087 
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  10,973   10,814    44,373   50,598 
   Depreciation expense  23,775   23,413    99,572   93,370 
   Stock-based compensation  4,112   4,626    16,073   16,816 
   (Gain) on sale of assets  (119)  (186)   (825)  (3,743)
   Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges  2,098   6,521    86,237   12,282 
  Adjusted EBITDA $68,151  $72,837   $272,309  $285,736 
  Adjusted EBITDA margin  13.0%  13.6%   12.9%  13.4%
              
 Free cash flow reconciliation, including Mobility:         
  Operating cash flow $55,490  $130,148   $287,176  $311,937 
  Capital expenditures, net  (18,663)  (46,982)   (102,551)  (135,972)
  Free cash flow $36,827  $83,166   $184,625  $175,965 
              
              
 1This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
              
              
 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to restructuring of two E-M Solutions plants, and stock-based compensation expense.
              
 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to restructuring of two E-M Solutions plants, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges.
              
 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to restructuring of two E-M Solutions plants, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
              
 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
              
              
 6Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  


MERP Tables          
           
TTM Consolidated          
End Markets1Q-192Q-193Q-194Q-19FY 20191Q-202Q-203Q-204Q-20FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense27%28%24%26%26%30%31%36%36%33%
Automotive17%16%17%14%16%12%12%14%21%14%
Cellular Phones7%6%19%16%13%11%3%0%0%4%
Computing/Storage/Periph13%15%12%14%13%14%13%12%13%13%
Medical/Industrial/Inst15%15%13%13%14%16%20%19%15%17%
Networking/Communications18%17%13%15%15%14%19%18%15%17%
Other3%3%2%2%3%3%2%1%0%2%
           
Mobility Business Unit          
End Markets1Q-192Q-193Q-194Q-19FY 20191Q-202Q-203Q-204Q-20FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%
Automotive5%6%3%2%4%3%5%0%0%3%
Cellular Phones48%41%73%65%60%57%54%0%0%56%
Computing/Storage/Periph28%36%14%19%22%22%25%0%0%23%
Medical/Industrial/Inst7%5%2%3%4%4%4%0%0%4%
Networking/Communications5%5%4%6%5%5%5%0%0%5%
Other7%7%4%5%5%9%7%0%0%9%
           
TTM excluding Mobility          
End Markets1Q-192Q-193Q-194Q-19FY 20191Q-202Q-203Q-204Q-20FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense31%33%31%35%33%37%33%36%36%36%
Automotive19%18%21%17%19%14%12%14%21%15%
Cellular Phones0%0%1%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%
Computing/Storage/Periph11%11%11%12%11%12%13%12%13%12%
Medical/Industrial/Inst17%17%17%17%17%19%21%19%15%18%
Networking/Communications20%19%17%18%18%17%20%18%15%18%
Other2%2%2%1%2%1%1%1%0%1%
           
SZ + SH-EMS          
End Markets1Q-192Q-193Q-194Q-19FY 20191Q-202Q-203Q-204Q-20FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense0%1%0%0%0%0%0%0%3%1%
Automotive56%58%74%59%63%49%54%49%86%61%
Cellular Phones0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%
Computing/Storage/Periph0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%0%
Medical/Industrial/Inst22%23%11%19%18%23%14%14%2%12%
Networking/Communications21%18%16%22%19%30%35%44%10%29%
Other1%0%-1%0%0%-2%-3%-7%-1%-3%
           
TTM, excluding Mobility, SZ & SH E-MS        
End Markets1Q-192Q-193Q-194Q-19FY 20191Q-202Q-203Q-204Q-20FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense33%36%36%37%35%38%34%37%38%37%
Automotive17%15%15%15%15%13%11%13%17%13%
Cellular Phones0%-1%1%0%0%1%0%0%0%0%
Computing/Storage/Periph12%12%12%13%12%12%13%13%13%13%
Medical/Industrial/Inst16%17%18%17%17%19%21%19%16%19%
Networking/Communications20%19%16%17%18%16%19%17%16%17%
Other2%2%2%1%3%1%2%1%0%1%



Proforma Tables          
           
Select Non-GAAP income statement data:       
TTM ConsolidatedQ1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19FY 2019Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20FY 2020
Sales620.2 633.0 716.8 719.3 2,689.3 610.8 601.1 513.6 523.8 2,249.3 
Gross Profit90.6 86.4 106.0 126.8 409.7 88.3 107.2 94.4 91.5 381.4 
Gross Margin14.6%13.6%14.8%17.6%15.2%14.5%17.8%18.4%17.5%17.0%
Op Income40.5 37.2 54.0 72.3 204.0 35.7 54.7 46.9 47.3 184.6 
Operating Margin6.5%5.9%7.5%10.1%7.6%5.8%9.1%9.1%9.0%8.2%
EBITDA78.5 82.9 103.5 111.3 376.2 82.1 80.3 67.2 68.2 297.8 
EBITDA %12.7%13.1%14.4%15.5%14.0%13.4%13.4%13.1%13.0%13.2%
           
Mobility ProformaQ1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19FY 2019Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20FY 2020
Sales83.8 106.1 182.6 183.5 556.0 113.2 30.8 - - 144.0 
Gross Profit(10.1)(8.2)18.6 24.3 24.5 4.7 2.4 - - 7.1 
Gross Margin-12.1%-7.8%10.2%13.2%4.4%4.2%7.8%- - 5.0%
Op Income(11.9)(10.3)16.0 21.0 14.8 2.1 1.1 - - 3.2 
Operating Margin-14.2%-9.7%8.8%11.4%2.7%1.9%3.6%- - 2.2%
EBITDA5.9 9.2 36.9 38.5 90.5 21.9 3.5 - - 25.4 
EBITDA %7.0%8.7%20.2%21.0%16.3%19.3%11.4%- - 17.6%
           
TTM Proforma Excluding MobilityQ1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19FY 2019Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20FY 2020
Sales536.4 526.9 534.2 535.8 2,133.3 497.6 570.3 513.6 523.8 2,105.3 
Gross Profit100.7 94.6 87.4 102.5 385.2 83.6 104.8 94.4 91.5 374.3 
Gross Margin18.8%18.0%16.4%19.1%18.1%16.8%18.4%18.4%17.5%17.8%
Op Income52.4 47.5 38.0 51.3 189.2 33.6 53.6 46.9 47.3 181.4 
Operating Margin9.8%9.0%7.1%9.6%8.9%6.8%9.4%9.1%9.0%8.6%
EBITDA72.6 73.7 66.6 72.8 285.7 60.2 76.8 67.2 68.2 272.4 
EBITDA %13.5%14.0%12.5%13.6%13.4%12.1%13.5%13.1%13.0%12.9%
           
SZ + SH-EMS ProformaQ1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19FY 2019Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20FY 2020
Sales36.0 40.9 54.5 29.8 161.2 14.2 21.4 20.5 23.7 79.8 
Gross Profit3.0 3.4 5.2 2.3 13.9 (2.4)(0.3)3.4 3.2 3.9 
Gross Margin8.3%8.3%9.5%7.7%8.6%-16.7%-1.4%16.6%13.5%4.9%
Op Income2.0 1.2 4.3 2.0 9.5 (3.8)(0.8)2.3 2.7 0.4 
Operating Margin5.6%2.9%7.9%6.7%5.9%-26.8%-3.8%11.3%11.4%0.5%
EBITDA2.5 3.1 7.1 2.0 14.7 (3.6)0.1 2.6 3.1 2.2 
EBITDA %6.9%7.6%13.0%6.7%9.1%-25.4%0.4%12.9%13.1%2.8%
           
TTM Proforma Excluding Mobility, SZ & SH-EMSQ1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19FY 2019Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20Q4-20FY 2020
Sales500.4 486.0 479.7 506.0 1,972.1 483.4 548.9 493.1 500.1 2,025.5 
Gross Profit97.7 91.2 82.2 100.2 371.3 86.0 105.1 91.0 88.3 370.4 
Gross Margin19.5%18.8%17.1%19.8%18.8%17.8%19.1%18.5%17.7%18.3%
Op Income50.4 46.2 33.7 49.3 179.6 37.7 54.4 44.6 44.6 181.3 
OM10.1%9.5%7.0%9.7%9.1%7.8%9.9%9.0%8.9%8.9%
EBITDA70.1 70.6 59.5 70.8 271.0 63.8 76.7 64.6 65.1 270.2 
EBITDA %14.0%14.5%12.4%14.0%13.7%13.2%14.0%13.1%13.0%13.3%

