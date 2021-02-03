Dallas, TX, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mexican Futbol Federation (FMF) and OEG Sports have announced a deal appointing OEG Sports as the master licensee and licensing agent for the Mexican National Soccer Team across North America.

The partnership will merge the name recognition and fervent fan base of FMF with the licensing expertise of OEG Sports. "This collaboration is meaningful because of our special connection with the U.S.” Diego Suinaga, Marketing Director at FMF says. “The Mexican National Team has a lot of loyal fans in the States; working with OEG Sports will allow us to bring the team closer to them.”

OEG Sports is focused on developing a comprehensive consumer products and merchandising program across all major consumer product categories including gifts and novelties, food and beverages, bedding, personal care, gaming and premiums. The first products will be released in Spring 2021.

The move also presents a special opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to get into the soccer market just in time to capitalize on the series upcoming highly anticipated soccer competitions. "With such a busy and exciting soccer calendar ahead, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Olympics in 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we will have the chance to reach consumers on a grand level. This is really a historic opportunity that we are excited to share with retailers and licensees," Alex Altamirano, Managing Partner with OEG Sports.



About OEG Sports

OEG Sports is a fully integrated brand-extension agency, part of the One Entertainment Group of companies. Its portfolio of soccer rights includes iconic soccer clubs such as Concacaf, Bayern Munich, Chivas Guadalajara and Club America, among others.

More information: www.oeg-sports.com



About FMF

Founded in 1927, at the FMF we promote the practice of Football in Mexico, representing and inspiring Mexicans focused on 5 strategic pillars: Sports Success, Sports Justice, Institutional Relations, Social Responsibility, effective and comprehensive Innovation.

More information: www.miseleccion.mx

Media Contact:

Company: OEG Sports

Contact Person: Claudia Escobar

Email: claudia@one-entertainment.com

Website: www.oeg-sports.com





This news has been published for the above source. OEG Sports [ID=16805]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment