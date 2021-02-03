NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson Foods” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSN) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Tyson Foods between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tyson Foods investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyson Foods knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (ii) Tyson Foods did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (iii) as a result, Tyson Foods employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson Foods would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (v) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson Foods would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tyson Foods during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 5, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .