Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS) Foundation invites dedicated, creative and passionate women and men to join them in planning the 2021 Wine Women & Shoes event to be held in Orlando. The first planning committee meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. During the virtual meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to meet new people, learn important details and lend their creativity to enhance the fabulous fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. Subsequent meetings will be held each month.

The Wine Women & Shoes Orlando event supports the FCS Foundation’s mission to provide non-medical financial assistance to adult cancer patients in need.

“Each Wine Women & Shoes event is truly unique,” said FCS Foundation Board Chair Dr. Michael Diaz. “While it’s a fun afternoon for all, the proceeds will make a meaningful impact on the lives of adult cancer patients in our community. I look forward to seeing this year’s fundraiser come to life.”

“Joining the planning committee is a great way to meet like-minded, community-driven women and men,” said FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys. “While we can’t meet in person to plan together, I’m excited to begin preparing for this event.”

For more information or to RSVP to the planning committee meeting, email Events@FLCancer.com.

About Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation:

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (FCSF) provides financial support to qualified adult cancer patients in the state of Florida for expenses such as rent or mortgage, car payments and utility bills. By giving patients peace of mind in knowing that their bills are being paid while they are undergoing treatment, the FCS Foundation allows them to concentrate on what really matters – fighting cancer.



Due to the generosity of the Florida Cancer Specialists physicians in covering all overhead expenses for the Foundation, 100% of donations received go directly toward paying the essential non-medical living expenses of an adult battling cancer.



The Foundation is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization located at 5958 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34211. Learn more about the FCS Foundation at: FCSF.org or call (941) 677.7181.

Executive Director, Lynn Rasys Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation (941) 677.7181 LRasys@flcancer.com Director of Marketing & Communications, Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (813) 767.9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com