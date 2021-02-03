Denton, TX, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peterbilt Motors Company announced a new era of class today with the launch of the bold and aerodynamic on-highway flagship, the new Model 579. Thoroughly redesigned, this major evolution of the Model 579 delivers outstanding improvements in Aerodynamics, Efficiency, Comfort, Technology and Uptime.

Peterbilt designers and engineers have delivered the most technologically advanced truck Peterbilt has ever built. The new 579 is also the most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient Peterbilt thanks to the new exterior design featuring a new sloped hood and optimized aero components, as well as the new 2021 PACCAR MX-13 and MX-11 engines and PACCAR transmission. Improved comfort will have drivers feeling right at home on the road with a 10% quieter cab and sleeper, additional storage, a new smart steering wheel and an improved Bluetooth microphone. Highlighting the New 579s innovative technologies is a class-leading 15” Digital Dash Display, delivering all the information drivers need in a clean, intuitive interface. In addition, the new 579 features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems providing drivers the latest safety technologies in the form of collision mitigation, lane departure warning and the new lane keeping assist (LKA), among others.

Uptime is Peterbilt’s driving force. Peterbilt worked with over 50 of our customers to understand their unique operations and needs, incorporating their input into the design of the new 579. Validation units have already accumulated 1.5 million real world miles, and combined with the durability testing done at the PACCAR Technical Center, the new 579 is the most reliable truck ever designed by Peterbilt.

“The launch of the new Model 579 is a huge moment for Peterbilt and our customers. This new product is the result of five years of relentless focus on increasing fuel economy, taking driver comfort to new heights, and maximizing uptime. This new truck delivers the next level of performance for our customers and continues Peterbilt’s legacy of being the ‘Class’ of the industry,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

The new Model 579 is available for order starting today in a day cab configuration, integral 80” UltraLoft sleeper and a variety of other sleeper sizes.

###

Peterbilt Motors Company, located in Denton, Texas, has a global reputation for superior quality, industry leading design, innovative engineering and fuel-efficient solutions, and is recognized as the "Class" of the industry.

In addition to a full lineup of on-highway, vocational and medium duty products, Peterbilt is Driving Uptime Every Day through a comprehensive array of aftermarket services and programs, including SmartLINQ® remote diagnostics, PACCAR Over-the-Air updates, RapidCheck expedited triage service, and PACCAR Solutions® Service Management. Peterbilt’s 400 North American locations offer industry-leading parts availability thanks to automated parts inventory replenishment. Complimentary Customer Assistance is available 24/7/365 through 1-800-4-PETERBILT. For more information about Peterbilt, visit www.peterbilt.com.

Peterbilt is a PACCAR Company, traded publicly on the NASDAQ as PCAR.

Attachments

Tim Olson Peterbilt Motors Company 940-600-9041 Tim.Olson@paccar.com