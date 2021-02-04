HONG KONG, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Nick Adams has been appointed as a Senior Managing Director and Johnny Chao as an Associate Director in the Construction Solutions practice, based in Hong Kong.



Mr. Adams and Mr. Chao join FTI Consulting from Aspect Asia. Their appointments enhance FTI Consulting’s bench of construction expertise, which includes industry leaders who understand technical, business, regulatory and legal matters and are seasoned in giving expert testimony.

“I am delighted to welcome Nick and Johnny to the Construction Solutions team,” said Graham McNeill, Global Leader of the Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Nick brings with him a wealth of experience in both the Hong Kong and international markets. Having worked across from Nick as a quantum expert on numerous occasions, I have seen firsthand the technical expertise and level of professionalism that has made him one of the leading quantum experts in Asia Pacific. We continue to see a great demand for our Construction Solutions offering, and adding Nick and Johnny to our team reinforces our position as the leading expert practice in Asia Pacific.”

Mr. Adams is a Chartered Quantity Surveyor with more than 35 years of experience. He specialises in the preparation, defence and management of contractual claims, as well as the provision of expert quantum advice, reports and evidence. He has been appointed as a quantum expert on numerous occasions, including referrals to mediation, arbitration, adjudication and litigation, and has provided expert witness evidence on several disputes.

Mr. Chao has over 30 years of experience working on major construction projects in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Dubai and the United Kingdom. He has extensive pre and post-contract quantity surveying experience, which extends to pre-tender estimating; preparing tender documents; preparing and valuing variations; preparing interim payments/certification; preparing claims for Extension of Time and prolongation costs; and preparing, negotiating and settling final accounts on major construction projects. He is also experienced with formal dispute resolution proceedings having prepared statements of claim and quantum analyses for arbitration proceedings and has acted as a quantum expert’s assistant on several occasions.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Adams said, “I am delighted to join FTI Consulting’s Construction Solutions practice. I have known Graham for many years and look forward to working with his global team of construction experts. The depth and breadth of FTI Consulting’s platform globally and the diversity of the firm’s offerings make them a recognised industry leader, allowing me to provide my clients with multiple solutions to solve their complex business issues. Johnny and I are looking forward to this exciting new chapter.”

The Construction Solutions practice at FTI Consulting is a leading global provider of commercial management, risk-based advisory and dispute resolution services. The practice’s professionals represent top talent across multiple disciplines including engineers, architects, accountants, quantity surveyors, planning and scheduling specialists and project managers.

