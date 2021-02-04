  • Record Revenue of $287.9 Million, 1.7% Higher than Last Year and 5.0% Higher Sequentially Due to Strong Growth in CMP Slurries and CMP Pads
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.07; Adjusted Diluted EPS1 of $1.92, Flat Compared to Last Year
  • Expecting Revenue for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 to be Up Low Single Digits Sequentially

  • Raises Full Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to be Between $367 Million and $387 Million

AURORA, Ill., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter

Stronger demand in Electronic Materials, which represents over 80% of the company’s revenue, drove a revenue increase of 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The increase was slightly offset by lower revenue from pipeline and industrial materials (PIM) products, which continues to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income was $31.5 million compared to $38.5 million in the prior year primarily due to the $7.3 million impairment charge the company took in the quarter for its previously announced strategic decision to exit the wood treatment business by approximately the end of calendar year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $91.6 million, compared to $95.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to a prior year benefit of $5 million from the timing of certain manufacturing variances. During the quarter, the company generated $54.0 million in cash flow from operations, and $293.2 million in the last twelve months.

“Our record revenue this quarter is a reflection of our continued focused execution and innovation, as well as healthy semiconductor industry conditions,” said David Li, President and CEO of CMC Materials, Inc. “Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sequential growth above this record quarter given our robust customer positions and the expectations for continued strength in the semiconductor industry, as well as stabilization in the oil transport and demand sector. We also want to highlight the release of our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report, which we believe captures our industry leading performance in this important area, and our efforts and ongoing commitment towards employee safety and making a positive impact to the communities in which we operate.”

Key Financial Information for the First Quarter

  • Revenue was $287.9 million, 1.7% higher than the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 5.0% sequentially primarily due to higher revenue in CMP slurries and CMP pads.

  • Net income was $31.5 million compared to $38.5 million last year. Adjusted net income1 was $56.8 million, 0.7% lower compared to the prior year, primarily due to the timing of certain manufacturing variances recorded in the prior year, partially offset by higher revenue and lower interest expense.

  • Diluted EPS was $1.07. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.92, flat compared to the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $91.6 million, down 3.9% compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the quarter was 31.8%, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.6% in the same quarter last year, which benefited from the timing of certain manufacturing variances.

1 Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $236.8 million for the quarter, 7.3% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year and 6.3% higher sequentially due to higher revenue in CMP slurries, CMP pads and electronic chemicals. Adjusted EBITDA was $80.8 million, or 34.1% of revenue.

Performance Materials Revenue was $51.1 million for the quarter, 18.2% lower than revenue in the same quarter last year, driven primarily by the impact of the pandemic on demand for PIM products. Higher revenue in the wood treatment and QED businesses partially offset this impact. Revenue was approximately flat sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $23.0 million, or 45.0% of revenue.

Current Financial Guidance

Sequentially, the company currently expects revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to be up low single digits compared to revenue in the first quarter. Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be up low single digits and Performance Materials revenue is expected to be up high single digits for the quarter.

The company is increasing full fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be between $367 million and $387 million.

With respect to this guidance, and additional current expectations provided in the company’s related slide presentation and prepared commentary document, the company notes the continued uncertainty as to the ongoing macroeconomic environment and the impact of the pandemic on the industries in which the company participates.

USE OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company’s financial results are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excludes certain items that affect comparability from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the adjustments related to the acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”)(“Acquisition”), such as expenses incurred to complete the Acquisition and related integration and acquisition-related amortization expenses, costs of restructuring and impairments related to the wood treatment business, costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic (“Pandemic”) net of grants received, and in fiscal 2020, costs related to the KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire net of insurance recovery, and the effects of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“Tax Act”) and the issued final regulations related to the Tax Act, are not indicative of its core operating results and thus presents these certain measures excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For these reasons, this measure is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industries and markets in which the company participates such as the semiconductor, and oil and gas, industries; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisitions; divestment or disposition, or cessation of investment in certain, of the company’s businesses; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the company's customers; the competitive landscape that relates to the company’s business; the company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to global public health crises such as the Pandemic, and the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by the company; the company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of changes to tax laws in the jurisdictions in which the company operates; cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CMC Materials’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of CMC Materials’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to CMC Materials’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in CMC Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on November 17, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which the Company expects to file by February 9, 2021. Except as required by law, CMC Materials undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

CMC MATERIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Quarter Ended
 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
Revenue$287,863  $274,207  $283,143 
Cost of sales164,959  157,144  154,461 
Gross profit122,904  117,063  128,682 
      
Operating expenses:     
Research, development and technical12,428  14,105  12,811 
Selling, general and administrative55,920  54,576  54,439 
Asset impairment charges7,347  2,314   
Total operating expenses75,695  70,995  67,250 
      
Operating income47,209  46,068  61,432 
Interest expense9,608  9,431  11,920 
Interest income23  81  315 
Other income (expense), net1,452  (110) (397)
Income before income taxes39,076  36,608  49,430 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes7,546  (247) 10,881 
      
Net income$31,530  $36,855  $38,549 
      
Basic earnings per share$1.08  $1.27  $1.32 
      
Diluted earnings per share$1.07  $1.25  $1.30 
      
Weighted average basic shares outstanding29,123  29,082  29,137 
      
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding29,598  29,520  29,694 


CMC MATERIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020
ASSETS:   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$278,895   $257,354  
Accounts receivable, net139,840   134,023  
Inventories157,355   159,134  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets27,830   26,558  
Total current assets603,920   577,069  
    
Property, plant and equipment, net365,871   362,067  
Other long-term assets1,421,155   1,437,331  
Total assets$2,390,946   $2,376,467  
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$49,266   $49,254  
Current portion of long-term debt10,650   10,650  
Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities98,874   121,442  
Total current liabilities158,790   181,346  
    
Long-term debt, net of current portion908,834   910,764  
Other long-term liabilities214,594   210,044  
Total liabilities1,282,218   1,302,154  
    
Stockholders' equity1,108,728   1,074,313  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,390,946   $2,376,467  


CMC MATERIALS, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
GAAP Net income$31,530  $38,549 
    
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles20,201  21,361 
Acquisition and integration-related expenses2,369  2,204 
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery  392 
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business26   
Costs related to Pandemic, net of grants received1,262   
U.S. tax reform  7 
Charges related to asset impairment of wood treatment7,347   
Tax effect on adjustments to net income1(5,948) (5,354)
Adjusted Net income$56,787  $57,159 


Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
GAAP Diluted earnings per share$1.07  $1.30 
Adjustments (net of tax)2 :   
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles0.53  0.55 
Acquisition and integration-related expenses0.06  0.06 
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery  0.01 
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received0.03   
Charges related to asset impairment of wood treatment0.23   
U.S. tax reform   
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share$1.92  $1.92 


Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
GAAP Revenue$287,863   $283,143  
Cost of sales164,959   154,461  
Gross profit$122,904   $128,682  
Gross margin42.7 % 45.4 %
    
Adjustments:   
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles3,232   3,338  
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery—   392  
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business26   —  
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received1,176   —  
Adjusted gross profit$127,338   $132,412  
Adjusted gross margin44.2 % 46.8 %


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
GAAP Research, development and technical$12,428  $12,811 
GAAP Selling, general, and administrative55,920  54,439 
GAAP Asset impairment charges7,347   
Operating expenses$75,695  $67,250 
Adjustments2 :   
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles(16,969) (18,023)
Acquisition and integration-related expenses(2,369) (2,204)
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received(86)  
Charges related to asset impairment of wood treatment(7,347)  
Adjusted operating expenses$48,924  $47,023 


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
     
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
GAAP Net income $31,530   $38,549  
Interest expense 9,608   11,920  
Interest income (23)  (315) 
Provision for income taxes 7,546   10,881  
Depreciation & amortization 31,891   31,642  
EBITDA 80,552   92,677  
EBITDA margin 28.0 % 32.7 %
     
Adjustments (pre-tax):    
Acquisition and integration-related expenses 2,369   2,204  
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery    392  
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 26     
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received 1,262     
Charges related to asset impairment of wood treatment 7,347     
Adjusted EBITDA $91,556   $95,273  
Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.8 % 33.6 %


Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reconciliation 3
    
 Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2021
 Low High
Net income$141,000  $157,000 
Interest expense, net439,000  39,000 
Provision for income taxes439,000  43,000 
Depreciation452,500  52,500 
Amortization85,000  85,000 
EBITDA (Consolidated)$356,500  $376,500 
Acquisition and integration-related expenses52,369  2,369 
Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business526  26 
Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received51,262  1,262 
Charges related to asset impairment of wood treatment57,347  7,347 
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance - Consolidated$367,504  $387,504 
    


Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow
    
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities$54,038  $48,124 
Less: Capital expenditures11,939  26,013 
Free cash flow$42,099  $22,111 
    
Net cash used in investing activities$(11,586) $(25,470)
    
Net cash used in financing activities$(25,364) $(19,264)


Reconciliation of GAAP Debt to Net Debt
    
 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020
Total short-term and long-term debt$919,484  $921,414 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents278,895  257,354 
Total net debt$640,589  $664,060 

1 Tax effect on the adjustments were calculated using the U.S. Federal and state blended tax rate for the respective periods as the related adjustments are mainly U.S. driven.
2 All the adjustments are related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses.
3 This is a reconciliation of our indicated full year net income to our adjusted EBITDA. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance, including impairment charges associated with the anticipated closure of our wood treatment business.
4 Amounts represent the mid-point of the current financial guidance provided on November 11, 2020.
5 Amounts represent actual Non-GAAP adjustments in the first quarter fiscal year 2021.