Los Angeles, USA , Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novel Therapeutic Approaches for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma treatment spectrum has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) disease. Many prominent players are working on developing therapies to improve the condition.
DelveInsight’s, “Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It comprises DLBCL pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights the inactive DLBCL pipeline products.
Some of the significant Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Highlights
Request for sample pages @ Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics
Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). NHL is a cancer of the lymphatic system. It develops when the body makes abnormal B lymphocytes. These lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell that normally help to fight infections.
DLBCL is usually treated with a number of different chemotherapy drugs, a steroid and a targeted immunotherapy drug called rituximab (Mabthera). This combination is called chemoimmunotherapy. There are different combinations. One of the main combinations is R-CHOP. This includes the drugs rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine and prednisolone.
Loncastuximab tesirine is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Loncastuximab tesirine is being assessed in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a Phase 1b trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and a Phase 1b trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with R/R DLBCL, MCL or follicular lymphoma. In January 2020, ADC Therapeutics stated positive results from the pivotal 145-patient Phase II clinical trial of loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402) to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL.
For further product profiles, request @ Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Landscape
Scope of DLBCL Pipeline Drug Insight
Key Questions regarding Current Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report
Table of Contents
|1
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Introduction
|2
|DLBCL Executive Summary
|3
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Overview
|4
|DLBCL Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics
|5.1
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|5.1.1
|Loncastuximab tesirine: ADC Therapeutics
|5.2
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|5.2.1
|BGB-3111: BeiGene
|5.3
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|5.3.1
|177Lu-DOTA-HH1: Nordic Nanovector
|6
|DLBCL Preclinical Stage and Discovery Stage Products
|6.1
|Research programme: chimeric antigen T-cell therapies - bluebird bio
|7
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment
|8
|DLBCL Inactive Products
|9
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) DLBCL Analysis
|10
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Key Companies
|11
|DLBCL Key Products
|12
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs
|13
|DLBCL Market Drivers and Barriers
|14
|Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|15
|DLBCL Analyst Views
|16
|Appendix
|17
|About DelveInsight
Get customised pipeline report @ DLBCL Pipeline Insight Report
Related Reports
DelveInsight's Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
DelveInsight's Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's ATCL Market report 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends in 7MM.
DelveInsight's Indolent Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Basal Cell Carcinoma (Basal Cell Epithelioma) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Kaposi's Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides an overview of the disease & an understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Oligodendroglioma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
DelveInsight's Corneal Ulcer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
New Delhi, INDIA
Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com
Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: