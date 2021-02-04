Coral Gables, United States, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top producing Miami broker Ashley Cusack has been featured in the Florida edition of the January 2021 Top Agent Magazine. Ashley manages the Ashley Cusack Team for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty out of Coral Gables, Miami.

More information on Ashley Cusack Team can be found at https://ashleycusack.com

Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA and other countries around the globe. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. .

Ashley and her team are highly experienced real estate professionals who represent both sellers and buyers in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Miami Beach, Gables Estates, Pinecrest, South Miami and Ponce Davis.

During the current pandemic, Ashley admits the team had to change their marketing tactics, but says it has all been for the better. “We used to hold open houses and still do these live opens when appropriate. But now we also hold virtual open houses, which I love. It enables our listings to go global, so ultimately more eyes are on us than just the standard open house.”

Ashley is particularly positive about the prospects for the Miami real estate market. “Forget about San Francisco and Silicon Valley—Miami Is planning on becoming the next great Tech Hub” she recently posted on some of her prominent social media channels. She was referring to the steady influx of business leaders and notable entrepreneurs who have relocated their operations to Southern Florida.

Ashley has sold over $1 billion in residential real estate sales in her almost 30 year career with a business that is almost all sourced from repeat referrals, and has consistently been in the top one-half one percent of Realtors nationwide in terms of sales. In the past 15 years, she has also been in the top five of 800 agents at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

In addition, Ashley has been recognized as the top residential Realtor by the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce, as well as by Miami Agent Magazine and The Real Deal.

One client has this to say about their experience with the Ashley Cusack Team, “Ashley and her group went above and beyond to make the selling experience positive for us. She handled every issue as it arose to make sure the sale went smoothly. Selling can be stressful, but Ashley handles both the seller and the buyer with utmost attention and professionalism.”

Ashley is also involved in several Miami Dade community organizations. She is an active and sustaining member of the Junior League of Miami, and does volunteer work at several Miami Dade institutions, including Ransom Everglades School, St. Thomas Episcopal Church and School, Beaux Arts, and more.

Interested parties can learn more about the Ashley Cusack Team and their services by visiting the website given above.

Contact Info:

Name: Amy Marrs Steinhour

Email: Send Email

Organization: ASHLEY CUSACK TEAM, REALTOR®

Address: 550 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL 33146, United States

Phone: +1-305-798-8685

Website: https://ashleycusack.com





