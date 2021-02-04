Midland, United States, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophisticated Gift Set Perfect for Cigar Lovers Who Want Newest Tools and Toys

Today, Pur Carbon, the premier carbon fiber luxury e-commerce store, announced its annual 20% off cigar-lover coupon code, VDAY2021, for Valentine’s Day. The store’s Aficionado Carbon Fiber Deluxe Cigar Set is the best-in-class deluxe cigar set. Included are a travel humidor, stainless jet torch lighter, cigar stand with punch, razor sharp, precision V-Cutter and a sleek custom ashtray. The Aficionado Carbon Fiber Deluxe Cigar Set is the perfect gift.

A spokesperson for Pur Carbon said, “Valentine’s Day is important for the cigar lovers in your life. The Aficionado Carbon Fiber Deluxe Cigar Set allows you to show appreciation for a connoisseur who is looking to elevate his cigar experience. It is incredibly elegant, a pleasure to use and fun to show off. Let that someone special light up and relax in style.”

Cigar lovers admire the sleek design of the cigar holder, the v-tipped cutter and the trigger-style lighter. The premier gift set is the ultimate cigar accessory collection that will be impressive to all cigar-smoking friends and associates. Recipients of the Aficionado Carbon Fiber Deluxe Cigar Set can enjoy the famous durability of stainless steel and carbon fiber accessories in this luxury package.

The spokesperson added, “It’s time to be the envy of cigar lovers in every setting. Other carbon fiber brands come close, but there is nothing like ours. Indeed, many customers have bought these deluxe sets as the perfect groomsman gift for weddings and bachelor parties. I can’t imagine a better gift idea for a man who is into cigars and also appreciates the performance technology of social carbon fiber accessories. Take puffing sessions and storage to the next level.”

Pur Carbon is the leader in fiber products. The store offers many products on its e-commerce site. They specialize in special, luxury accessories. All products are made from genuine carbon fiber. The material provides strength and durability for essential, everyday personal items such as cellphones, airpods, wallets and key organizers. Pur Carbon is a leading luxury brand with the strictest quality and streamlined design.

Carbon fiber is a lightweight and very strong polymer material made of thin carbon strands twisted to increase resistance to breaking. The material is tougher than steel yet is an extremely lightweight substance and is easy to use for manufacturing everything from humidors to bicycles. The design industry and engineers love to work with carbon fiber, which is also known as graphite fiber, using it for a wide variety of applications.

The set’s list price is $160.00. Customers can get 20% off using the coupon code, VDAY2021 through February 14th 2021.

Customers can save 15% on additional items by joining the Pur Carbon VIP List. It is fast and free to sign up on its website.

Pur Carbon also suggests giving one’s favorite person a gift card for any and all of its exclusive products including the new Aramag Carbon Fiber Case for the iPhone 12 Series, with exclusive features including zero signal interference, and ease of use with magnetic chargers and Apple Magsafe® products.

For more information go to https://pur-carbon.com

Contact Info:

Name: Sales

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pur Carbon

Address: 7311 East Co Road 113, Midland, Texas 79706, United States

Website: https://pur-carbon.com





Name: Sales Organization: Pur Carbon Address: 7311 East Co Road 113, Midland, Texas 79706, United States Website: https://pur-carbon.com