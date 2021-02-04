AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, and Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced an extension of their long-standing relationship. TomTom will provide Precisely with its leading map and traffic datasets, helping Precisely customers leverage important context to make better-informed, more confident business decisions.



Precisely will use TomTom’s highly accurate map information as well as its historic and real-time traffic data – sourced from over 600 million connected devices. This map and traffic data can help financial services organizations reduce fraud, enable insurance companies to better manage location risk, and improve targeted retail marketing campaigns by providing better customer insights.

“Fresh, comprehensive maps and real-time, dynamic traffic data provide essential location context for better and more confident decisions that enable customers to deliver a safer, cleaner and congestion-free world,” said Dan Adams, SVP Data and Operations at Precisely. “TomTom’s suite of industry-leading global map and traffic datasets has the reliability, uniformity and scale needed to enrich any business’ location intelligence platform or application.”

In addition to leveraging TomTom’s data, Precisely will share market trends and location insights with TomTom providing critical information to continually strengthen TomTom’s offerings. Precisely will provide feedback on map data, such as road changes, which TomTom will process in real-time, benefiting all TomTom customers.

“Precisely and TomTom’s continuing relationship is a testament to our ability to collaborate, learn from one another, and improve,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom Enterprise. “TomTom is proud to collaborate so closely with Precisely, a global leader that helps customers achieve data integrity through maximum accuracy, consistency, and context in data.”

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Precisely:

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

