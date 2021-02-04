4 February 2021
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
Q3 Update for the period to 31 October 2020

Strong performance delivered by actively constructed portfolio

Highlights

  • Portfolio performance driving NAV growth
    • Strong underlying investment gains resulted in +12.1% local currency portfolio return in the quarter; +12.5% sterling return
    • High Conviction Investments experienced strong local currency returns of +17.6% during the quarter, Third Party Funds generated +7.6% local currency returns
    • NAV per share of 1,243.0p; +10.7% total return over the quarter, +9.6% total return over the last nine months
       
  • Realisations at significant uplifts to carrying value
    • Substantial proceeds from realisations and secondary sales of £72m in the quarter, including the realisation of the Roompot co-investment alongside PAI VI
    • Total proceeds over the last nine months of £166m and a further £42m of undrawn commitments released
      • Realisations generated proceeds of £94m from 22 full exits; 40% uplift to carrying value; 2.4x multiple to cost, in line with recent historical trend
      • Secondary sales generated proceeds of £72m proceeds over nine months and released £42m of undrawn commitments
         
  • Continued investment activity across High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds
    • Robust deployment in the quarter of £30m; 42% invested into High Conviction Investments
    • High Conviction Investments increased over the last nine months from 41% to 46% of portfolio
    • Three Third Party Funds commitments made in the quarter to top-tier managers
    • Momentum has continued since period end, with a healthy pipeline of High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds
       
  • Quarterly dividend of 5p per share
    • Dividends for the nine months total 15p per share


Performance to 31 October 20203 months9 months1 year3 years5 years10 years
NAV per share (total return)+10.7%+9.6%+11.1%+41.2%+97.0%+202.5%
Share price (total return)+4.2%-13.4%-9.8%+6.2%+50.9%+237.4%
FTSE All-Share Index (total return)-3.2%-20.4%-18.6%-14.4%+8.9%+53.7%

 

Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments, ICG, commented:

“We were extremely pleased with the performance we delivered in this strong third quarter. The significant returns delivered across the portfolio demonstrate the benefits of our differentiated strategy of actively constructing a portfolio of investments with defensive growth characteristics. The strength of this portfolio construction is underlined by the strong performance of our High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds.

“We continued to source attractive investment opportunities across our High Conviction Investments and Third Party Funds. Our portfolio is well diversified by sector and geography, well positioned in this time of uncertainty, and we continued to enjoy good momentum across the business after the end of this reporting period. I am confident that we are extremely well placed to take advantage of a growing investment pipeline and will continue to deliver significant shareholder value over the long term.”

Business review


Strong performance across the portfolio

  • Investment portfolio valued at £818m1
    • +12.1% local currency portfolio return for the quarter; +12.5% sterling return
    • +7.9% local currency portfolio return for the first nine months; +11.9% sterling return
       
  • High Conviction Investments delivered local currency returns of +17.6% in the quarter, are now contributing £378m to reported NAV, and represents 46% of the total portfolio value (31 July 2020: 44%)
     
  • Third Party Funds delivered local currency returns of +7.6% the quarter and is now contributing £440m to reported NAV
     
  • In line with our strategic objectives, we increased the weighting towards the US in our portfolio during the quarter, from 35% to 39%. This was partially driven by the strength of the performance of a number of our Top 30 investments (in particular Telos, Leaf Home Solutions and PetSmart) and partially by investments made in US companies

Strong realisations at significant uplift to portfolio value

  • 8 full realisations in the quarter; £55m of proceeds received
    • Cash proceeds for the quarter include the realisation of the Roompot co-investment alongside PAI VI
       
  • 22 full realisations in the first nine months of the financial year; £94m of proceeds received
    • Realisations at a 40% uplift to carrying value; 2.4x multiple of cost
       
  • Secondary sales in the first nine months generated £72m of proceeds and released £42m of undrawn commitments

Continued momentum in investment activity

  • £30m of new investment in the quarter, taking total to £82m for the nine months
    • High Conviction Investments represented 42% of capital deployed in the quarter
       
  • Two co-investments made during the quarter
    • $5m (£4m) completed in Visma alongside Hg in the world’s largest ever software buyout
    • €7m (£6m) committed to Curium Pharma, a leading provider of radiopharmaceuticals, alongside ICG Strategic Equity and CapVest
       
  • Third Party Funds remain critical to our strategy of having an appropriately balanced portfolio and to sourcing High Conviction Investments. During the quarter we committed £17m to three top-tier managers, all of which are focussed on expanding our presence in North America
    • Bain XIII, focused on large buyouts in North America: $10m (£8m)
    • Clayton, Dubilier & Rice XI, focused on mid-market and large buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)
    • Gridiron IV, a US mid-market buyout fund: $3m (£2m) top-up commitment, bringing our total commitment to $18m and reflecting the strength of fund performance

Strong balance sheet

  • Closing NAV of £855m; investment portfolio represents 96% of NAV
  • Strong liquidity position of £231m, comprising £73m cash and £158m undrawn bank facility
  • Uncalled commitments of £431m (£74m of which are to funds outside of their investment period)

Dividend

  • Third quarter dividend of 5p declared, taking dividends for the nine months to 15p


Board

  • David Warnock appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020, joining the Audit and Nominations Committees
  • David brings extensive private equity, investment trust and listed company experience


Activity since the period end (to 31 December 2020)

  • Realisations
    • Proceeds of £38m received, including from the realisation of City & County Healthcare Group
    • Thomas H. Lee Partners reached an agreement to sell System One to Oaktree Capital Management
       
  • Deployment
    • Invested £48m, 56% into High Conviction Investments
       
  • Third Party Funds commitments
    • New Mountain Partners VI, focused on mid-market buyouts in the US: $14m (£10m)
    • Leeds Equity Partners VII, focused on mid-market buyouts in North America: $10m (£7m)
    • PAI Mid-Market Fund, focused on mid-market buyouts in Europe: €10m (£9m)
    • FSN Capital VI, focused on mid-market buyouts in Northern Europe: €10m (£9m)
       
  • Bank facility
    • Terms agreed on a new €200m (£180m) 4-year RCF to replace our existing €176m (£158m) facility

 

Company timetable


Ex-dividend date                                                                       11 February 2021
Record date                                                                              12 February 2021
Payment of dividend                                                                 5 March 2021

 

Supplementary information

The 30 largest underlying investments

The table below presents the 30 companies in which ICG Enterprise had the largest investments by value at 31 October 2020. These investments may be held directly or through funds, or in some cases in both ways. The valuations are gross and are shown as a percentage of the total Portfolio.

 CompanyManagerYear of investmentCountryValue as a % of Portfolio
1PetSmart+    
 Retailer of pet products and servicesBC Partners2015United States5.8%
2DomusVi+    
 Operator of retirement homesICG2017France4.6%
3Minimax+    
 Supplier of fire protection systems and servicesICG2018Germany3.2%
4Telos+2    
 Provider of information technology and cybersecurityDirect shareholding1998United States2.9%
5Leaf Home Solutions    
 Provider of gutter protection solutionsGridiron Capital2016United States2.5%
6DOC Generici+    
 Retailer of pharmaceutical productsICG2019Italy2.3%
7Yudo+    
 Manufacturer of components for injection mouldingICG2017Hong Kong2.3%
8Visma+    
 Provider of accounting software and
accounting outsourcing services		ICG / HgCapital2017 / 2020Norway2.0%
9Froneri^    
 Manufacturer and distributor of ice cream productsPAI Partners2019United Kingdom2.0%
10City & County Healthcare    
 Provider of home care services in the UKGraphite Capital2013United Kingdom1.9%
11Supporting Education Group+^    
 Provider of supply teachers and support staffICG2014United Kingdom1.8%
12Berlin Packaging+    
 Provider of global packaging services and suppliesOak Hill Capital2018United States1.6%
13IRI+    
 Provider of mission-critical data and predictive analytics to consumer goods manufacturersNew Mountain Capital2018United States1.6%
14Endeavor Schools+    
 Provider of paid private schoolingLeeds Equity
 Partners		2018United States1.4%
15System One+    
 Provider of specialty workforce solutionsThomas H. Lee Partners2016United States1.4%
16PSB Academy+    
 Provider of private tertiary educationICG2018Singapore1.2%
17VitalSmarts+    
 Provider of corporate training courses focused on communication skills and leadership developmentLeeds Equity Partners2019United States1.0%
18Allegro    
 Operator of an online marketplace and price comparison websiteCinven / Permira2017Poland1.0%
19U-POL^    
 Manufacturer of automotive aftermarket productsGraphite Capital2010United Kingdom0.9%
20Cognito+^    
 Supplier of communications equipment, software & servicesGraphite Capital2002 / 2014United Kingdom0.7%
21Compass Community    
 Provider of fostering services and children's residential careGraphite Capital2017United Kingdom0.7%
22EG Group    
 Operator of petrol station forecourtsTDR Capital2014United Kingdom0.7%
23nGAGE    
 Provider of recruitment servicesGraphite Capital2014United Kingdom0.7%
24RegEd+    
 Provider of SaaS-based governance, risk and compliance enterprise software solutionsGryphon Investors2018United States0.6%
25David Lloyd Leisure+    
 Operator of premium health clubsTDR Capital2013United Kingdom0.6%
26IRIS Accountancy Solutions    
 Provider of business-critical software and services to the accountancy and payroll sectorsICG2018United Kingdom0.6%
27Beck & Pollitzer    
 Provider of industrial machinery installation and relocationGraphite Capital2016United Kingdom0.6%
28YSC Consulting    
 Leadership consulting and management assessment businessGraphite Capital2017United Kingdom0.6%
29ICR Group    
 Provider of repair and maintenance services to the energy industryGraphite Capital2014United Kingdom0.6%
30ELITech    
 Manufacturers of in-vitro diagnostic instruments and reagentsPAI Partners2017Italy0.5%
 Total of the 30 largest underlying investments   48.1%
      
 ⁺ All or part of this investment is held directly as a co-investment or other direct investment. 
 ^ All or part of this investment was acquired as part of a secondary purchase.  

The 30 largest fund investments

The 30 largest funds by value at 31 October 2020 are:

 FundYear of commitmentCountry/ regionValue £mOutstanding commitment £m
1Graphite Capital Partners VIII *    
 Mid-market buyouts2013UK        46.7            10.6
2Gridiron Capital Fund III    
 Mid-market buyouts2016 North America        29.9              4.3
3ICG Europe VII    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2018Europe        22.2            17.7
4BC European Capital IX **    
 Large buyouts2011Europe/USA        22.2              1.5
5ICG Europe VI **    
 Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts2015Europe        20.1              4.6
6Sixth Cinven Fund    
 Large buyouts2016Europe        20.0              2.9
7Advent Global Private Equity VIII    
 Large buyouts2016Europe/USA        19.1              0.6
8Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2015USA        18.7              1.5
9CVC European Equity Partners VI    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/USA        18.2              2.7
10PAI Europe VI    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe        15.5              1.4
11PAI Strategic Partnerships **    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2019Europe        15.0              1.6
12BC European Capital X    
 Large buyouts2016Europe        14.0              1.7
13One Equity Partners VI    
 Mid-market buyouts2016Europe/USA        13.4              0.6
14Graphite Capital Partners VII * / **    
 Mid-market buyouts2007UK        12.2              2.8
15ICG Strategic Secondaries Fund II    
 Secondary fund restructurings2016Europe/USA        11.8            16.2
16ICG Asia Pacific Fund III    
 Mezzanine and equity in midmarket buyouts2016Asia Pacific        11.4              3.0
17CVC European Equity Partners VII    
 Large buyouts2017Europe/ North America        11.4            10.8
18Resolute IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2018USA        11.4              5.5
19Gryphon V    
 Mid-market buyouts2019North America        11.3              1.5
20Permira V    
 Large buyouts2013Europe/USA        11.2              0.5
21New Mountain Partners V    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America        11.2              2.3
22Oak Hill Capital Partners IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2017USA        10.5              0.7
23TDR Capital III    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2013Europe        10.4              1.7
24Permira VI    
 Large buyouts2016Europe        10.3              2.0
25Charterhouse Capital Partners X    
 Large buyouts2015Europe          9.6              4.5
26Thomas H Lee Equity Fund VIII    
 Mid-market and large buyouts2017USA          9.6              8.8
27Resolute II **    
 Mid-market buyouts2018USA          9.5              1.7
28Leeds Equity Partners VI    
 Mid-market buyouts2017North America          8.4              0.7
29Graphite Capital Partners IX    
 Mid-market buyouts2018UK          7.8            20.6
30Bain Capital Europe IV    
 Mid-market buyouts2014Europe          7.2              1.3
 Total of the largest 30 fund investments        450.6           136.3  
 Percentage of total investment Portfolio  55.1%  
 * Includes the associated Top Up funds.     
 ** All or part of an interest acquired through a secondary fund purchase.   


Portfolio analysis
All balance sheet data is presented on a look-through basis to the investment portfolio held by the Company, consistent with the commentary in previous annual and interim reports

Investment category% of portfolio
High Conviction Investments
ICG funds and co-investments		 

24.7%
Third party co-investments16.4%
Third party secondary investments5.1%
Total High Conviction Investments46.2%

 
Third Party Funds53.8%

 
Total100.0%


Portfolio by investment type% of value of underlying investments
Large buyouts54.1%
Mid-market buyouts35.8%
Small buyouts10.1%
Total100.0%


 

Portfolio by calendar year of investment		  

% of value of underlying investments
2020  5.4%
2019  20.0%
2018  20.7%
2017  18.7%
2016  10.7%
2015  8.6%
2014  6.3%
2013  3.6%
2012  1.0%
2011  0.0%
2010  1.2%
2009  0.4%
2008  0.1%
2007  0.5%
2006 and before  2.8%
Total  100.0%


Portfolio by sector % of value of underlying investments
Consumer goods and services 20.0%
Healthcare 19.4%
TMT 17.0%
Business services 13.0%
Industrials 10.5%
Education 6.9%
Financials 5.8%
Leisure 2.8%
Other 4.6%
Total 100.0%


 

Portfolio by geographic distribution based on location of Company headquarters		  

% of value of underlying investments
North America 39.2%
Europe 32.5%
UK 20.1%
Rest of world 8.2%
Total 100.0%


Balance sheet information

The summary balance sheet at 31 October 2020 is set out below.

 31 October 2020% of net assets31 January 2020% of net assets
 £m£m
Total portfolio818.195.7%806.4101.6%
Cash and liquid assets72.78.5%14.51.8%
Other net current liabilities(36.0)(4.2%)(27.4)(3.4)%
Net assets854.8100.0%793.5100.0%


 Movement in the portfolio 9 months
 £m 31 October 20
 Opening Portfolio* 806.4
    Third Party Funds drawdowns 64.2
    High Conviction Investments – ICG funds, secondary
   investments and co-investments		 17.8
 Total new investment 82.0
 Realisation Proceeds (166.2)
 Net cash outflow                (84.2)
 Underlying Valuation Movement** 63.6
 Currency movement 32.3
 Closing Portfolio* 818.1
 % underlying Portfolio growth (local currency) 7.9%
 % currency movement 4.0%
 % underlying Portfolio growth (Sterling) 11.9%
  

** 90% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2020 (or later) valuations (31 Jan 20: 95%).

 		 
   
Movement in liquid assets
£m		9 months
31 October 20		 
Additions        (82.0) 
Cash proceeds generated by the portfolio (including income)166.2 
Net cash generated by the investment portfolio            84.2 
Non-investment cash flows          (12.6) 
Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates            (0.2) 
Cash inflow before shareholder distributions           71.4 
Dividends paid to shareholders(12.4) 
Share buy backs          (0.8) 
Net cash movement          58.2 
Opening cash and liquid assets          14.5 
Closing cash and liquid assets          72.7  


Uncalled commitment coverage  
 31 October
2020
£m		31 January 2020
 £m
Cash and liquid assets72.714.5
Undrawn bank facility158.3147.8
Total liquidity231.0162.3
   
Outstanding commitments431.4458.6
Less: Total liquidity(231.0)(162.3)
Over-commitment200.4296.3
Over-commitment as % of net assets23.4%37.3%

 

 




1 90% of the Portfolio is valued using 30 September 2020 (or later) valuations.

2 Valuation based on the terms of the initial public offering which priced at $17 per share on 19 November 2020