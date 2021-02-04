At the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Elanders AB's nomination committee will propose Eva Elmstedt as a new member of the Board of Directors.
Eva Elmstedt, born in 1960, has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Computer Science. She is currently Chairman of the Board of Proact IT Group and a member of the Boards of Addtech, Arjo, Semcon and Smart Eye. Eva Elmstedt has previously held senior positions at Nokia Networks, Nokia Siemens Networks, Ericsson, the mobile operator 3 and Semcon, among others.
The nomination committee further proposes re-election of the existing board members;
Pam Fredman and Linus Karlsson declines re-election.
The Board also comprises the following employees’ representatives, elected by the employees;
For further information, please contact the nomination committee's chairman Carl Bennet on telephone +46 31 741 64 00 or via e-mail valberedning@elanders.com.
