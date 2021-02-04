AALBORG, Denmark, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44® , the global leader in supply chain visibility for shippers and logistics service providers (LSP), today announced it is continuing its global expansion with the appointment of several industry experts to new leadership positions in Europe. Joining the company are Anjuli Steffen , VP of Global Network; Kristian Kaas Mortensen , Senior Director, Global Partnerships & Alliances; Clara Terrien , Director, Global Strategic Programs; and Slawomir Klos, Regional Sales Director, Poland. In addition, project44 has grown the team in Europe by nearly 45% reaching 110 talented European team members.



“We have seen unprecedented demand for our visibility and collaboration solutions as Europe continues to face the unique supply chains challenges driven by the pandemic, Brexit and rapidly increasing ecommerce,” said Jett McCandless, CEO and Founder of project44. “By adding Anjuli, Kristian, Clara, and Slawomir to our leadership team, and expanding our offices across Europe, we are building an unparalleled bench of experts who deeply understand European markets to deliver results for international and regional customers alike.”

Already the leader in supply chain visibility in Europe, project44 offers the most expansive and highest performing global network, including connections to more than 780 telematics providers, which represents 94% of the European market. As the world continues to manage new norms during the pandemic, the company has seen rapid global growth, adding employees across eight European countries; opening new offices in Amsterdam, Krakow, and Paris in addition to existing Europe offices in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK; and expanding its customer roster to include companies such as Air Liquide, General Mills, IFCO Systems GmbH, Fretlink, Cargonexx, and Ontruck.

Anjuli Steffen was formerly Head of Central Carrier Operations for Uber Freight EU, focusing on technology solutions for carrier acquisition and engagement, quality management, safety, risk and compliance, automation/analytics, tracking and marketplace management. As VP of Global Network, she is responsible for driving network growth across modes.

Kristian Kaas Mortensen comes to project44 from Girteka Logistics, where he served as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Chief Communications Officer. Joining project44 as Senior Director, Global Partnerships & Alliances, he now leads strategic initiatives to expand relationships and innovation with project44’s partners in Europe.

Clara Terrien, previously Business Development Team Lead at Uber Freight EU, is charged with leading product strategy and product partnerships to deliver superior value for project44 customers via new product features and partnerships.

Slawomir Klos, previously Poland Country Manager from Uber Freight EU, has joined project44 to open an office in Poland and establish a team to service Eastern Europe.

project44 has also hired several key sales team members to advise supply chains in Europe about how to achieve their visibility goals. Julien Champeix, formerly Account Manager at Rayonnance, and Victor Clément, previously Sales Development Lead at Shippeo, have joined project44’s account team in France. Additionally, Marc Boileau, formerly Key Account Manager at Transporeon, has joined the team in the Netherlands and Eric Ian Damerau, previously Director of Sales and Marketing at Seabridge Transport GmbH, in Germany. All bring deep logistics industry and supply chain visibility technology knowledge.

project44 plans to continue expanding their team and network in Europe to meet the evolving needs of customers across the region as well as around the globe.

