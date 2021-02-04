NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”) has entered into its first royalty streaming agreement to finance 208 ASIC miners from MicroBT and equivalents generating 16,640 TH/s.

This is the first royalty streaming contract to fund the purchase of ASIC chips. The ASIC chips will act as collateral until the principal amount is paid back and the company expects to collect a royalty from the installed miners beginning in Q2, 2021. Management believes this will have an immediate positive impact on profitability and cash flow generation for the Company.

The 208 miners produce 80/Th and will generate 16,640 TH/s (“TeraHash”) of hashing power and have a shelf life of approximately 36 months. The financing was funded by cash on hand. The Company expects the miners to be running beginning in Q2, 2021. The Company was able to lock in pre-December prices of miners, which is approximately half of the current market price. The units come with a 1-year warranty versus the industry standard 6-month warranty.

The majority of miners, otherwise known as Application Specific Integrated Circuit Computers (or, in short, ASICs) for SHA-256 algorithm processing (Bitcoin production and transaction settlement) are of the following models:

Bitmain Antminer S17+ 76TH/s average production capacity before overclocking (+/- 10%), which utilizes electricity of 3040 watts per hour of usage, broadband fiber optics internet connection

MicroBT WhatsMiner M31S+ 80TH/s average production capacity before overclocking, which utilizes electricity of 3220 watts per hour of usage, broadband fiber optics internet connection

Daniel Novak, Co-Founder and CEO of ASIC, stated “As the bitcoin network hash rate continues to expand from 136 EH/s to 149 EH/s in 2021, we are excited to complete our first streaming contract and lay the path for royalty streaming contracts in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Due to our extensive network and domain expertise, we were able to secure these ASICs on a very short time frame during Bitcoin’s bull run, breaking the US$40,000 barrier. ASIC’s unique position compared to a typical pureplay miner gives us an advantage on the capital markets.”

About ASIC Power Company

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and stream contracts globally.

