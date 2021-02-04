New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Needle Coke Market By Type (Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived) and By Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Special Carbon Material, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Needle Coke Market was estimated at USD 2180 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4650 Million by 2026. The global Needle Coke Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2026”.

It is expected that the global needle coke market is projected to grow at a prominent rate in the forecasted time. The needle coke is needle shape carbon material used in lithium-ion batteries, carbon fiber, and graphite electrodes. Needle coke has a thick mass and hardness due to the presence of carbon structure rings.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Needle Coke Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Needle Coke Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Needle Coke Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Needle Coke Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

The rise in demand for electric vehicles and the rise in the demand for graphite rods projected to dominate the needle coke market in the forecasted time due to the demand for clean energy and electric vehicles in the forecasted time.

The volatile prices of petroleum-derived needle coke due to short supply are on the major restraint for the needle coke market.

While developing needle coke with low value heavier carbon streams without pre-treatment is going to have a momentous opportunity in the forthcoming time.

Top Companies included in the report are:

Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Bao-steel Group, Petroleum Coke Industries co. (K.S.C), Fangda Carbon, Phillips 66, C-Chem Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Petrocokes Japan Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Seadrift Coke LP, JXTG Holdings, Inc., Petrochina International, Baotailong New Material Co., Shanxi Meijin Energy Co., Ltd., and Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.

According to the type, the market is bifurcated into two categories such as petroleum-derived and coal tar pitch derived. It is expected that petroleum-derived needle coke is projected to have larger demand due to its suitability for the production of the graphite electrode. The “Petroleum Derived” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 65% share, in 2019.

Moreover, according to the application, it is bifurcated into four categories such as graphite electrode, lithium-ion batteries, special carbon material, and others. It is expected that a graphite electrode category is projected to have augmented demand in the forecasted period due to requests from steel and aluminum companies.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the Needle Coke market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the Needle Coke market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the Needle Coke industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, Application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the Needle Coke industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Needle Coke market is segmented based on Type and Application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into Covered Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Special Carbon Material, and Others.

Additionally, the regional market is bifurcated in regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. It is expected that the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the largest market share in the forecasted time due to the compulsion of an electric vehicle by the various countries and growing steel and aluminum furnace business in the forecasted time.

Browse the full “Needle Coke Market By Type (Petroleum Derived and Coal Tar Pitch Derived) and By Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Special Carbon Material, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/needle-coke-market-by-type-petroleum-derived-and

This report segments the Needle Coke market as follows:

Global Needle Coke Market: By Components Segment Analysis

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch Derived

Global Needle Coke Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Graphite Electrode

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Special Carbon Material

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global needle coke is set to grow annually at a rate of around 6%.

It was established through primary research that the global needle coke was valued at around USD 2180 Million in 2019.

In terms of volume, the global needle coke stood at around 860Kilo Tons, in 2019

The “Petroleum Derived” category was the prominent revenue-generating category accounting for around 65% share, in 2019.

According to an application segmentation, the “Graphite Electrode “category is contributing to a share of65%, in 2019

