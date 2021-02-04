Oslo, 4 February 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Scatec ASA ("Scatec") published 3 February 2021 regarding a share capital increase following an exercise of employee share options.

The issuance of 528,351 new shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of Scatec is NOK 3,971,600.45 divided on 158,864,018 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.025. Each share represents one vote in the company's General Meeting.

