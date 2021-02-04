Marel hf. published its 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements after market closing on 3 February 2020.



Please find attached the 2020 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (9:30 am CET), where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the fourth quarter and for the full year.

The meeting will be webcast live on www.marel.com/webcast and a recording will be available after the meeting on www.marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7520

NL: +31 10 712 9162

UK: +44 33 3300 9262

US: +1 833 526 8384

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 6,800 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1,238 million in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.

