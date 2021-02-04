SINGAPORE, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching its brand new platform, MiMo offers a bridge between DeFi (decentralized finance) and the trusted EURO fiat world. Conservative and risk-averse financial services users who are seeking higher returns than those currently offered by traditional banking institutions can now access a EURO DeFi platform that yields impressive returns without exposure to high volatility as is the case with many other cryptocurrencies. In a nutshell, the MiMo stable token PAR now offers up the first EURO alternative to USD pegged stablecoins.



“With PAR, we are creating an alternative to USD pegged stablecoins such as USDT, USDC or PAX. With a token algorithmically pegged to the EURO, there is a stronger liability due to the inherent macroeconomic politics of the European Union, which make it a great hedge against quantitative easing, inflation and loss of purchasing power that may happen to USD pegged tokens.” - Nick Calabro, Growth Manager at MiMo.



Safest, Fastest Decentralized Approach to Managing Your EURO

With Mimo, traditional banks might be a thing of the past. MiMo offers the safest and fastest way to access and manage your EURO funds without financial intermediaries. MiMo’s protocol offers PAR, the first price-stable token algorithmically pegged to the EURO. With Mimo, financial services users can borrow and stake PAR as a EURO pegged token while earning rate yields with lower risks.

Users can deposit Bitcoin or Ethereum as collateral to their MiMo vaults to receive PAR tokens as a loan. Once this loan is paid back, it generates fees. The fees generated enter a Healthy Fee Distribution Ecosystem - 10% of the collected fees are used as insurance for securing vaults against liquidation in the event of lowering collateral inside of the vaults. 90% of the fees are used for growing liquidity in PAR’s AMM pools. This lowers slippage in trades between PAR tokens and other crypto assets. Also, users who provide liquidity to PAR Pools earn attractive trading fees from the pool.

Security Audited by Quantstamp

MiMo’s code has been audited by Quantstamp , a leader in blockchain security that verifies that the system works as intended. Evaluating the repository for security-related issues, code quality, and adherence to specification and best practices, MiMo’s Quantstamp security assessment certificate states that “overall, the code is well-written, well-documented, and well-tested.”

For more information regarding MiMo and the PAR token, visit https://mimo.capital.

Download the White Paper here .

