Share Buyback Transaction Details January 28 – February 3, 2021

February 4, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today reports that it has repurchased 99,484 of its own ordinary shares in the period from January 28, 2021, up to and including February 3, 2021, for €6.9 million and at an average share price of €69.80.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on October 30, 2020, under which we intend to repurchase shares for up to €50 million during the period starting January 4, 2021, up to and including February 22, 2021.

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2021

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration

(€ million) Average share price

(€) 2021 to date 457,059 31.9 69.89

For the above-mentioned period, we have engaged a third party to execute €50 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

