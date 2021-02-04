Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Test Benches Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global test benches market was valued at US$ 1,117.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,748.6 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2020 - 2028.



Test benches refer to testing assembly used for calibration and testing of various equipment/components across different application segments. Test benches are used for testing components such as turbines, combustion engines, safety valves, hydraulic hoses, and others. Some of the popular applications of test benches include automotive & aerospace, power & utilities, oil & gas, electronics, and others. Market players typically provide customized solutions to their consumers depending upon the end-use application.



Amongst these, automotive & aerospace and power & utilities are the largest consumers of test benches. The global test benches market is expected to witness steady growth with steady growth in its end-use application segment including automobile and transportation; industrial manufacturing and oil and gas. This growth is influencing the key participant across the value chain to invest in the industry.



This market research study includes an in-depth analysis of market driving and restraints related to test benches industry. The research report also includes current and future market trends in the global as well as regional test benches market. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of technology development, pricing, and demand-supply trends related to test benches. The report also covers high-level analysis included in the report such as industry competitive assessment, value chain analysis, and attractive analysis helps market players and trade partners across the value chain to identify a key potential areas in the industry and formulate their strategies.



Moreover, the study include provides market estimates and forecast for different application of test benches and its market size in terms of both volume (number of units sold) and revenue (US$ Mn). The test benches market is classified into its applications and estimates and forecast is provided for each of this segment.



The report also includes cross-sectional analysis on a regional basis i.e. regional market size by mining methods and application. This study includes market historical market size (2018), market estimate (2019), and forecast for the period 2020 - 2028 in terms of volume and revenue. The report also includes market estimates and forecasts of the test benches market for major countries.



