Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology and Internet of Things in Business Automation: Blockchain Technology and IoT Authentication, Authorization, Accounting, Billing, and Settlement 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2020 to 2025.



The research also evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. It also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals. This includes blockchain applications and solutions for both financial and non-financial markets.



This research also assesses the market for IoT authentication and authorization by technology, solutions, and industry verticals with forecasts from 2020 to 2025. The report analyzes IoT authentication and authorization market drivers and opportunities. The report also assesses IoT authentication and authorization infrastructure requirements.



Target Audience:

IoT companies

Systems integrators

Data services companies

Banking and FinTech industries

Network operators and service providers

Managed communication services companies

Telecom and computing infrastructure providers

Key Topics Covered:



Blockchain Technology Market by Service Type, Applications, Solutions, Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Evolution of Payment Industry

2.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain

2.3 Blockchain Technology

2.4 Early Blockchain Implementations

2.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis



3 Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace

3.1 Blockchain Types and Stakeholders

3.2 Blockchain Applications

3.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Verticals

3.4 Blockchain in the Internet of Things

3.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)

3.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT

3.7 Blockchain to Improve Cybersecurity

3.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis

3.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations

3.10 Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals



4 Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

4.1 Global Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

4.2 Blockchain Markets by Solution



5 Blockchain Vendors

5.1 21, Inc.

5.2 Accenture

5.3 Abra, Inc.

5.4 Alphapoint Corporation

5.5 Amazon

5.6 Baidu

5.7 Bitfury Group

5.8 Blockchain Global Limited

5.9 BlockCypher, Inc.

5.10 Bloq

5.11 BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

5.12 Chain, Inc.

5.13 Circle Internet Financial Limited

5.14 Coinbase

5.15 Coinfirm Ltd.

5.16 ConsenSys Systems (ConsenSys)

5.17 Credits

5.18 Dell Technologies

5.19 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

5.20 Digital Asset Holdings

5.21 Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)

5.22 DMG Blockchain Solutions

5.23 Earthport

5.24 Factom Inc.

5.25 Fidelity Investments

5.26 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHC)

5.27 HP

5.28 Holo

5.29 HyperLedger

5.30 IBM Corporation

5.31 Intelygenz

5.32 IOTA

5.33 Libra Services, Inc.

5.34 Linux Foundation

5.35 Microsoft Corporation

5.36 Monax

5.37 NASDAQ

5.38 Overstock

5.39 R3

5.40 Ripple

5.41 ShoCard

5.42 Tecent



6 Conclusions and Recommendations



IoT Authentication and Authorization by Technology, Solutions, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 IoT Data

2.2 IoT Devices

2.3 IoT Identity Management

2.4 IoT Trust Environment



3 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Drivers

3.1 Machine Transactions

3.2 Edge Computing

3.3 Device Management

3.4 Data Management

3.5 Service Level Agreements



4 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Opportunities

4.1 Support of IoT Data as a Service

4.2 IoT Identity Management and AAA as a Service

4.3 IoT Mediation and Orchestration



5 IoT Authentication and Authorization Infrastructure

5.1 IoT Database Infrastructure

5.2 DB Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

5.3 DB Support of IoT AAA Services

5.4 IoT DB Support of IoT Identity Management

5.5 IoT DB Support of IoT Data Management and Analytics

5.6 IoT DB Registry and Transaction Services



6 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.2 Global AI Market Forecast in IoT Authentication and Authorization 2020 - 2025

6.3 Global IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in 5G Network 2020 - 2025

6.4 Global IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in Edge Network 2020 - 2025

6.5 Regional IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.5.1 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Region



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6vo63

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900