The radiation-hardened electronics market has gained huge importance in the past few years.This is due to the rising demand for commercial COTS applications of rad-hard components.



Several agencies and research organizations and industry players are engaged in developing software-defined rad-hard components.



Scope of the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market



The global radiation-hardened electronics market research provides the market information for segmentation such as the manufacturing technique, component, and end user.The market is also divided depending upon the end-user as space, military, nuclear power plants, aerospace, and other (healthcare and mining) where space is sub-segmented in satellite and launch vehicle and the military is sub-segmented as missiles, defense vehicle, and munitions.



The market analysis examines the radiation hardened electronics market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the radiation-hardened electronics industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information for radiation hardened electronics covering various segments, manufacturing techniques, components, end-user, and regions.



The manufacturing technique included rad-hard by design (RHBD), rad-hard by process (RHBP), and rad-hard by software (RHBS). the component type was classified into microprocessors and controllers, sensors, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), memory, power sources, discrete semiconductors, analog and mixed signals, others (optoelectronics, rectifiers, and fets). The market is further segmented into five end-use, namely space, military, nuclear power plants, aerospace, other (healthcare and mining).



The radiation-hardened electronics is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry



The key players in the global radiation-hardened electronics market include Analog Devices Inc., BAE System, Cobham PLc, Honeywell, IBM, Infineon, Microchip, Renesas, ST Microelectronics, Texas, Boeing, Xilinx Inc., Maxwell, Psemi Corporation, Teledyne E2v Semiconductors, 3d Plus, Micropac Industries, Inc, Anaren Inc, Tt Electronics Plc, Data Device Corporation (Transdigm), and Solid-State Devices, Inc. (SSDI).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• South Africa

• Brazil

• U.A.E.

• Mexico

