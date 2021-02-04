New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicle Processor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Processors, Vehicle Types, Applications (by Level of Autonomy), Country-Level Analysis, and Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020399/?utm_source=GNW





Competitive Landscape



The global autonomous vehicle processor market’s competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the e-mobility industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by autonomous vehicle processor manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers have led to the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the autonomous vehicle processor market’s competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Tesla, Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation. Two of the most prominent examples of mergers and acquisitions are NVIDIA Corporation and ARM Inc.; in September 2020, the company announced its plans to acquire ARM Limited from SBG and Softbank at $40 billion. Intel Corporation leads the second-largest acquisition of the industry. Intel acquired Mobileye of Israel in March 2017 for $15.7 billion. The third-largest acquisition is in the approval stage; Xilinx, Inc. is being acquired by AMD, Inc. in FY2021 and will expand AMD’s processor portfolio along with the target market.



Product launches are another preferred strategy adopted by the market players to enhance their product offerings and global footprint.For instance, in December 2019, NVIDIA Corporation launched a new and advanced autonomous driving platform called DRIVE AGX Orin.



The Orin SoC consists of NVIDIA’s GPU, Arm Hercules CPU, and the power to perform 200 trillion operations per second, which is nearly 7x the performance of Xavier SoC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020399/?utm_source=GNW



