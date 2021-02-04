Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OLED Microdisplays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global OLED Microdisplays Market to Reach $153.8 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OLED Microdisplays estimated at US$46 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Near-to-Eye (NTE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.5% CAGR and reach US$67 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Projection segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The OLED Microdisplays market in the U. S. is estimated at US$13.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Other Segments Segment to Record 15% CAGR



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Million by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

eMagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Microoled

Raystar Optronics, Inc.

Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation

WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc.

Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

OLED Microdisplay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for OLED Microdisplays by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Near-to-Eye (NTE) by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Near-to-Eye (NTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Projection - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Projection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Other Segments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs) by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Industry by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icila2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900