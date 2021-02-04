Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Automobile Entertainment: Manufacturer vs. Third-party Connected Vehicle Infotainment Apps 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates software and app platforms including OS, middleware, HMI, smartphone app integration, and OEM SDKs. The report compares the strategic advantages between driver-centric and vehicle-centric infotainment systems. The report also evaluates key initiatives of auto OEMs, third-party app providers, and monetization strategies for automakers in the emerging in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem.

Select Research Findings:

Aftermarket is the largest segment with 42.4% of the total market in 2026

The Asia Pacific is the largest region with 31.8% of the total global market in 2026

The USA aftermarket will reach $13.4B by 2026, while OEMs will reach $7.54B

USA is the largest country in North America, while Germany, France, UK, and Russia are major countries in Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 34.9% during 2021 to 2026, led by China, Japan, Korea, and India

The connected car ecosystem is rapidly evolving as a result of the dominant industry trend to leverage software-defined cars to provide cloud-based services that are indirectly related to driving itself and more concerned with the overall vehicle occupant experience. This trend within the automobile infotainment market includes auto OEMs developing their own application platforms that integrate with third-party app development for in-vehicle infotainment systems.

The automobile infotainment market consists of emerging systems as diverse services including navigation system, premium audio and video systems, in-vehicle advertising, commerce, and smart mobility services such as travel, hotel, flight and train, robo-taxi, ride-sharing/rental, health and education services, and content including video, music, and movies. Various suppliers within the automotive value chain, such as telematics providers and aftermarket service providers, are contributing to develop the SDC ecosystem. This ecosystem is the foundation for in-vehicle entertainment.

The publisher's research indicates that one of the biggest growth impediments for the automobile infotainment market currently is usability. Many of the build-in systems are surprisingly not as user-friendly as expected. In contrast, some of the aftermarket systems with simple to understand and use features/functionality are gaining greater traction with consumers. The user interface type is an important factor with most people preferring touch-screens over rotary controls.

The easy touch-and-go nature is important for consumer safety (less distraction) and satisfaction through improved application navigation. Another important factor that we have identified is smartphone-to-vehicle integration. Consumers want a seamless in-vehicle experience with apps easily transferable from phone to car and vice versa. For this reason, we give the edge to Apple and Google for their CarPlay and AndroidAuto respectively.

The in-vehicle automobile infotainment market is going to become a $77.1 billion opportunity by 2026. Building driver-centric infotainment systems instead of vehicle-centric ecosystems will be one of the key success factors through 2030. Infotainment services enable new revenue streams that are less dependent on automotive production cycles and provide consistent revenue with up to five times higher margins than the current post-sale services. Many automotive manufacturers have installed third-party infotainment systems, which is a trend that is anticipated to accelerate as vehicle sales decline, placing greater reliance on post-sale services.

Report Benefits:

Vehicle infotainment market forecasts for 2021to 2026

Identify leading markets for in-vehicle infotainment by country

Understand the role and importance of smartphone-to-vehicle

Identify leading company strategies, applications, and solutions

Learn best practices and use cases for successful vehicle infotainment

Recognize the importance of wearable technology application integration

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Connected Vehicle Infotainment System: Rise of Software Platforms

2.1 Auto OEMs, OS Platform, Middle Ware and Other Third Party Platforms

2.1.1 OS Platform

2.1.2 Middleware Platform

2.1.3 HMI Platform

2.1.4 Apps Platform

2.1.5 Smartphone Apps Platform

2.1.6 OEM SDK Platform

2.2 Driver Centric Infotainment System

2.3 Vehicle Centric Telematics Solutions

2.4 OEM vs Third Party

2.5 On Board vs. Cloud Based

3 Automotive Infotainment Apps Platforms and Emerging Challenges

3.1 Auto OEM Initiatives

3.2 Third Party Apps Providers

3.3 API Based Development Ecosystem

3.4 Monetize Connected Services

3.5 Address Cybersecurity Challenges

3.6 Buy or Build Decision for In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

3.7 Adopt Integrated Strategy and Build Partnership

3.8 Prepare for the Age Software Defined Cars

4 Case studies

4.1 The "Smartphone as Next-Gen Automotive Infotainment" Concept

4.2 QNX and Freescale: Automotive Infotainment

4.3 Case Study for Ford Motor Company developed its next generation SYNC 3

4.4 BOSCH CASE STUDY for GENIVI Adoption

4.5 Apple CarPlay: Ready for Connected Car Prime Time

5 Company Analysis

5.1 QNX (BlackBerry)

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.3 Recent Developments

5.2 Mojio Inc.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Recent Developments

5.3 Airbiquity Inc.

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Recent Developments

5.4 IBM Corporation

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.3 Recent Developments

5.5 Vimcar Inc.

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.3 Recent Developments

5.6 Thales Group

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.3 Recent Developments

5.7 Apple (CarPlay)

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.3 Recent Developments

5.8 Google (Android Auto)

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.3 Recent Developments

5.9 Inrix Inc.

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.3 Recent Developments

5.10 Ford Motor Company

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.3 Recent Developments

6 Market Outlook and Forecasts

6.1 Vehicle to Everything Ecosystem and Rise of In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market

6.2 Connected In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market Forecasts 2021 - 2026

6.2.1 Global Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.2 Regional Market

6.2.2.1 North America Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.2 Europe Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.3 APAC Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.4 Latin America Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.2.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market: OEM vs. Others, Types of Connectivity, and Country

6.2.3 Leading Country Markets

6.2.3.1 USA Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.2 Germany Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.3 China Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.4 Japan Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.2.3.5 France Market: OEM vs. Others and Types of Connectivity

6.3 Connected In-Vehicle Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts 2021 - 2026

6.3.1 Global Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts: OEM vs. Others and Types of Smartphone Supported Module

6.3.2 Regional Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.1 North America Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.2 Europe Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.3 APAC Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.4 Latin America Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.2.5 MEA Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3 Leading Country Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.1 USA Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.2 Germany Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.3 China Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.4 Japan Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

6.3.3.5 France Infotainment Module Equipped Car Forecasts

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kz0xrz

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900