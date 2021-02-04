New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product, Technology, Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811150/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



The services segment holds the highest market share, by product & service, in the forecast period.

On the basis of product& service, the dental 3D printing market is broadly segmented into services, materials and equipment. The equipment segment is further divided into dental scanners and printers.The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design and production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.



The wide applications of fused deposition modeling in dental 3D printing due to availability of wide range of biocompatible materials promote the growth of this segment in the forecast period.



Based on technology, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, and other technologies.



The fused deposition modeling segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market, by technology during the forecast period.In dentistry, FDM is a widely applied technology due to the availability of a wide range of biocompatible, strong, and sterilizable thermoplastics. The ability of the FDM machine to use several materials simultaneously makes it useful for printing removable dentures and prosthetics. Moreover, low machine and material prices also support their adoption.



In the dental 3D printing market by application segment, prosthodontics holds the highest market share

On the basis of application, the dental 3D market is segmented into prosthodontics, implantology and orthodontics. Prosthodontics holds the highest share in the dental 3D printing market.The large share of the prosthodontics segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.

• By end user, the dental laboratories segmentis growing at the fastest rate in the forecast period



Based on sample type, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academic and research institutes. In this segment, dental laboratories is projected to register the highest growth rate in the dental 3D printing market.The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced dental technology by dental laboratories and consolidation of dental laboratories.



North American region holds the highest market share in the dental 3D printing market

North Americais expected to account for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing marketin 2019.The large share of the North American region is due to thelucrative growth opportunities the region offers due to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry.



A vast majority of global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country is a center for innovation in the dental 3D printing market.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–36%, Tier 2–39%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–23%, Director Level–36%, and Others–41%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific-29%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East & Africa – 8%



The prominent players in the global dental 3D printingmarket areStratasys Ltd. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Renishaw (UK), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), Asiga (Australia), Roland DG (Japan), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US, 3Dresyns (Spain), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Dental Solutions Israel (Israel), TRUMPF (Germany), 3BFab (Turkey), and Keystone Industries (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various dental 3D printing marketand their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global dental 3D printing market and different segments such asapplication, source, type, functionand regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would helpthemgarner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening thei rmarket presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global dental 3D printing market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product or service launches in the global dental 3D printing market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regionsby products, end user,and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global dental 3D printingmarket

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis,and products& services of leading players in theglobal dental 3D printing market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811150/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001