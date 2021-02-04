Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Leading IC Brands Development from Their Deployment In Emerging Applications " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ICT markets have been affected by the tensions between the U.S. and China and the COVID-19 pandemic over the years. However, replacement demand driven by 5G smartphones and the need for remote working, education, and entertainment has also managed to boost the development of the markets while sustaining the growth of the semiconductor market.



With the proliferation of 5G and increased maturity of remote application services, cloud, information, and communications technologies will accelerate the digitization and the adoption of semiconductors in every industry. This has pushed the development of emerging applications such as AI and IoT.



In the meantime, leading IC brands will act as tailwinds to the future development of emerging applications. This report looks into the deployment strategies of leading IC brands in emerging applications and analyzes how partnerships with these IC vendors can be developed.

List of Topics

Development of IC brands and their deployment strategies towards IC components and emerging applications

Leading IC brands strategies for emerging applications from the chip, solution, and cooperation aspects

Responsive strategies of several leading Taiwanese IC companies such as MediaTek and how they play their role as a contract manufacturer, service provider, and third-party partner

Key Topics Covered:

1. Logic IC Vendors Drive Technology Development

1.1 IC Components Not the Sole Business of Leading Semiconductor Brands

1.2 Leading Logic IC Vendors Aggressively Develop Emerging Applications for New Business Opportunities

2. Leading IC Brands' Strategies for Emerging Applications

2.1 Chip

2.2 Solution

2.3 Co-Work

3. Taiwanese IC Brands' Responsive Strategies

3.1 Cooperate as Contract Manufacturing Partners

3.2 Cooperate as Branded Vendors or Service Providers

3.3 Cooperate as Third-party Partners

4. Conclusion

4.1 Development of Emerging Applications Takes Time and Effort11

4.2 Get More Done in Less Time by Building Internal and External Support

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

AMD

Apple

BMW

Broadcom

Google

Intel

MediaTek

Microsoft

Mobileye

Nissan

NVIDIA

Qualcomm

Samsung

Telsa

TI

Volkswagen

