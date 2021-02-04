Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global medical protective equipment market valuation recorded USD 12.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Rising pervasiveness of infections diseases, booming population, and improved consumer awareness regarding medical policies are providing impetus to the industry forecast.

As per the report, worldwide medical protective equipment market is scrutinized based on type and end-user landscape. The regional overview, comprising of revenue contribution, plausible opportunities, and growth catalysts, is presented as well. Further, the document expounds the competitive hierarchy with emphasis on various strategies undertaken by companies to amplify their regional footprint.

For the uninformed, medical protective equipment is specially designed to be worn for protection against transmittable infections.

Drastic surge in Covid-19 cases across the globe has compelled the healthcare professional to adopt medical protective equipment. Government support to PPE (personal protective equipment) manufacturers, in consort with partnerships among healthcare facilities and PPE suppliers are augmenting the global medical protective equipment industry outlook. Citing an instance, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF filed a joint tender in April 2020 on behalf of the UN organization for PPE supply.

Though there are challenges such as environmental concerns regarding plastic disposal, and strict regulations, but bio-based equipment manufacture, and systematic plastic disposal will act expansion opportunities for worldwide medical protective equipment market.

Overview of market segmentations:

As per type, the market is classified into eye protection, face protection, protective clothing, and others. While the end-user scope includes outpatient/primary care facilities, home healthcare, hospital, and others.

Expounding regional landscape:

Seasoned analysts claim that North America held a significant portion of worldwide medical protective equipment market share in the past year, on account of developed healthcare infrastructure, and cognizance for safety against infections.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is reckoned to record strong growth over 2020-2027, owing to rising healthcare expenditure, in consort with improving medical infrastructure in emerging nations like India and China.

Elaborating competitive hierarchy:

Companies influencing the global medical protective equipment industry trends include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Ethicon Inc., Derekduck Industries Corp., DePuy Synthes Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Baxter International Inc., and 3M Company.

Global Medical Protective Equipment Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Eye Protection

Face Protection

Protective Clothing

Others

Global Medical Protective Equipment Market End-use Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Home Healthcare

Hospital

Others

Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

UK

RoE

North America

Canada

U.S.

RoW

Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Ethicon Inc.

Derekduck Industries Corp.

DePuy Synthes Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Baxter International Inc.

3M Company

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Medical Protective Equipment Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Medical Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Medical Protective Equipment Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Medical Protective Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Medical Protective Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Protective Clothing

5.4.2. Face Protection

5.4.3. Eye Protection

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Medical Protective Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospital

6.4.2. Home Healthcare

6.4.3. Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Medical Protective Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

