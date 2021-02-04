Pune, India, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gene editing market is poised to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Gene editing techniques can potentially treat health conditions with genomic basis such as diabetes and cystic fibrosis. Having made a debut in the 1900s, the gene editing technology has progressed at a rapid pace since and will witness a high demand in the coming times. Another prominent area wherein scientists use gene editing is the improvement of agricultural traits through genetically edited crops with better yields.

Massive population instigating growth in Asia Pacific

By 2026, the Asia Pacific gene editing market is projected to surpass $2.1 billion. The rising awareness about the availability of genetically modified food, coupled with the need to cater to the vast food requirements of the massive population in the region, have been some prominent growth drivers of the market. In 2019, the APAC gene editing industry held a valuation of $806 million and is projected to grow unwaveringly at a 15.2% CAGR between 2019 and 2026.

Cell-line engineering to be a key contributor in Asia Pacific genome editing market

The cell-line engineering segment was accountable for nearly 38% of the total market share in 2019 and might maintain its growth rate in the future. Stem cell research uses cell-line engineering in the process of modification of the stem cell, resulting in rapid multiplication of pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines. The cell-line engineering technology is also utilized for producing new antibodies across therapeutic applications in genetic engineering, rendering it suitable in the engineering of mammalian cells.

Better crop yield to place CRISPR/CS9 at the fore in Asia Pacific

The CRISPR/Cas9 technology segment is anticipated to rise at a 15% CAGR through the forthcoming period, promoted by the number of technological advancements in genetic engineering in recent times. CRISPR gene editing technology is being utilized in the modification of genome plants to improve crop yield. As opposed to other genetic editing technologies such as TALENs, CRISPR gene editing technology is cost-effective and easy to use, and consequently, this CRISPR/Cas9 segment will gather considerable revenue over the coming period.

Japan teeming with opportunities as funding intensifies

As the funding in gene editing research multiplies, Japan is likely to surface as a key contributor in the Asia Pacific. The marked advancement of the Japan gene editing market can be attributed to the presence of numerous organizations such as research institutes and the academia supporting genome editing. The execution of clear guidelines for gene editing technologies to create precise modifications in the DNA is stimulating the expansion of the market. In 2019, Japan gene editing market was valued at $288 million.

North America to surpass $1.4 billion due to government approval

In 2019, the North America genome editing market was estimated at $1.4 billion and is projected to surge at a 14.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to the vast demand for synthetic genes. The approval for commercial production and distribution of Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) crops in countries including the US, has been a primary growth driver of the market, thanks to the benefits such as prolonged shelf-life and high nutritional value derived from them.

ZFNs segment to lead on account of high precision and ease of use

The North America gene editing market has been segmented into Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), TALENs, and CRISPR/Cas9, among others based on technology. Of these, the ZFNs segment emerged as the principal contributor, with more than $329 million in 2019. An advanced and highly useful gene editing tool, ZFNs is used in summarizing the applications in genome editing in organisms. Specially engineered zinc finger domains are utilized to approach target DNA sequences with ease and precision, ensuring accurate alterations in the genomes of organisms. Hence, the growth of the North America gene editing is assured.

Research application in North America to surge at a 15% CAGR

Research institutes held a substantial market share during 2019 and will continue to thrive at a fast pace, rising at a 15% CAGR over the forthcoming timeline. The upswing in the number of innovations in therapeutic disciplines is a chief growth driver of the market, among several other. Therapeutic treatments are being used in the treatment of several genetic disorders and as the incidence of genetic disorders multiplies, the demand for gene editing will simultaneously multiply. The governments of countries in North America have also been offering grants and commissions to support research in the area.

Europe to attain $2.6 billion by 2026 as start-ups emerge

The Europe gene editing market accounted for more than $1 billion and is projected to grow at 14.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, pushed by massive R&D expenditures across biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies as well as research institutes. Several non-government and government organizations in Europe have been actively funding established firms as well as start-ups that are developing innovative gene therapies, augmenting the growth of the market. The EU gene editing market is anticipated to attain $2.6 billion by 2026.

Germany to spearhead as chronic conditions escalate

Germany genome editing market contributed more than 18.5% of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to keep flourishing at a rapid rate over the forecast period. The alarming increase in genetic disorders and chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, and congestive heart failure is a leading factor promoting the adoption of gene editing. Moreover, the presence of numerous research institutes such as the German Society for Gene Therapy will also be beneficial for the Germany market outlook over the coming times.

Plant genetic engineering to generate consistent demand

The plant genetic engineering segment is likely to dominate the Europe gene editing market in the forthcoming times, driven by highly advanced gene editing techniques used to produce genetically modified food. The segment accounted for more than 19% market share in 2019 and will grow at a stable CAGR during the projected window. Plant genetic engineering is extensively adopted in crop protection.

