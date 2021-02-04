ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12.00 P.M.
ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 2020 ON 18 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 11.00 A.M.
Financial Statement Release
Robit Plc will publish its financial statement release 2020 on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 11.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company’s website at www.robitgroup.com after the publication.
Analyst and Press Conference
An analyst and press conference for the institutional investors, analysts and media will be held as a webcast on the same day at 2.00 p.m. The conference will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO, Tommi Lehtonen and CFO, Arto Halonen of Robit Group.
The conference will be held only as a live webcast at https://www.31415.fi/r18022103 or alternatively https://www.3141.fi/r18022103. Questions can be presented during the conference via live webcast or by sending them in advance via email to investors@robitgroup.com by Thursday 18 February 2021 at 12.00 p.m.
The webcast recording and presentation material will be available on the company’s website after the press conference.
Silent Period
Robit observes a silent period in connection to the financial statement release. The silent period extends to the publication of financial statement release.
Arto Halonen
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in underground and surface mining, construction, geotechnical and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and application groups: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has own sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in over 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com.
