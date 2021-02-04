

February 4, 2021

Hospitals will have access to Philips’ latest technologies and informatics solutions to enhance the monitoring and management of patients

Different SAZ hospitals will start with Philips solutions for patient monitoring and self-management and learn from each other’s experiences

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the Dutch SAZ (Association of Collaborating General Hospitals) group of 28 hospitals have signed a strategic partnership agreement for a minimum of 5 years in the field of connected care. The partnership will encompass the monitoring, observation and self-management of patients throughout the entire care journey, both inside and outside the hospitals, supported by Philips advanced patient monitoring and population health management solutions.

"The SAZ unites 28 regional hospitals, which are together making the move from being hospitals to a health organization," says Bert Kleinlugtenbeld, President of the SAZ. "In doing so, the strength of the SAZ is that we act together and learn from each other. Our strategic direction is to move care to the patient's home wherever possible. We also see an important role for prevention. In making this move, removing the burden from the patient and the care provider is central. With Philips, we will do this by using the latest technological innovations in the field of patient monitoring and population health management, strengthening our cooperation in patient-centric care.”

“We look forward to continue working with the regional SAZ hospitals to provide the right care in the right place,” says Léon Kempeneers, General Manager Health Systems Philips Benelux. “Through this collaboration with the SAZ, our connected care solutions can be scaled up more easily within the Netherlands’ regional hospitals. Our goal is to improve care by using technology to relieve the burden on patients and caregivers. By improving outcomes through the early detection of patient deteriorations and reducing readmissions, we ultimately hope to reduce the pressure on staff.”

Prevent ICU re-admissions

During the course of 2021 about ten SAZ hospitals will start the collaboration focused either on hospital care or care in the community. In-hospital applications will include early detection of patient deterioration on nursing wards using Philips’ IntelliVue Guardian Solution , which the Bravis hospital in Bergen op Zoom and Roosendaal, the Netherlands, already has experience of using. The Bravis hospital is also already using Philips’ wearable biosensor and will use it to make a better connection between patient monitoring in the hospital’s ICU and its nursing wards, reducing the length of stay in the ICU and helping to prevent ICU re-admissions. In addition, the solution will help a patient to return to a long term care setting or their own home. By creating an automatic link between the Philips biosensor, the Philips IntelliVue Guardian software and the hospital’s EMR system, the organization aims to reduce the time nurses spend on administration.

Self-management for patients

Other hospitals will start projects in the field of home monitoring and self-management for patients, something that IJsselland Hospital in Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, is already doing with Philips as part of a telemonitoring project for patients with heart failure and COPD. Patients measure their blood pressure and weight at home, and this data is monitored by heart failure nurses in the hospital. Patients also receive additional information and tips on how to manage their condition. The aim is to prevent readmissions and increase patient engagement, something that will be supported by Philips’ patient-centric Engage platform , which provides patient and provider access to an overview of the patient’s health information.

The SAZ has experience with multiparty collaborations to improve healthcare. In 2017 the 28 hospitals started the company BeterDichtbij BV. BeterDichtbij is now used by 35 hospitals in the Netherlands. As part of the strategic collaboration between SAZ a connection will be realized between BeterDichtbij and the Philips Engage platform.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Hogrebe

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +1 416 270 6757

E-mail: anna.hogrebe@philips.com

Pieter de Meer

Philips Benelux

Tel.: +31 6 25 26 90 65

E-mail: pieter.de.meer@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments