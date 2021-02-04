Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Retail Market by Type (Store-Based Retailing (by Format, by Grocery Retailing Format, by Non-Grocery Retailing Format ) v/s Non Store Retailing (by Format)), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bahrain Retail Market was valued USD 5.80 Billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.62% in the next five years, to reach USD 10 Billion by 2025.



Retail industry in Bahrain has been growing due to rise in the number of malls and retail chain expansions. Malls and supermarkets are increasing helping the customers in buying different types of goods and products for household, baby care, groceries, apparels, etc., all under one roof.



Increasing disposable income and consumer preference towards the retail market is expected to influence the market growth through 2025. Growth of the tourism industry is attracting consumers towards the retail market. For instance, the launch of Bahrain shopping festival attracts many tourists in Bahrain. The success of project like Avenues Mall has influenced the demand for retail infrastructure which are also equipped with recreational facilities.



The Bahrain Retail Market is segmented based on type, region, and company. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into store based and non-store store. Store based segment accounted for the share of 87.23% in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue until 2025.



The major players operating in the Bahrain Retail Market are BMMI Group, Ali-Rashid Al-Amin Co, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Lulu Group International, Jawad Business Group, HHM Group, Aljazira group, Fucom International WLL, Almeer Group, Alshaya Group and others. Major companies are launching new products to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Retail Market Overview



5. Bahrain Retail Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Store Based Retailing v/s Non Store Retailing)

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Bahrain Store Food Retailing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Format (Grocery Retailers, Non-Grocery Retailers and Other Mixed Retailers)

6.2.2. By Grocery Retailing Format (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers, Food/Drink/Tobacco Retailers and Other Traditional Grocery Retailers)

6.2.3. By Non-Grocery Retailing Format (Apparels & Footwear Retailers; Electronic & Appliances Retailers; Health & Beauty Retailers; Leisure & Personal Goods Retailers, Luxury Retailers and Others)



7. Bahrain Non-Store Based Retail Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Format (Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Home Shopping, Direct Selling and Vending)



8. PEST Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers/Opportunities

9.2. Challenges/Restraints



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Bahrain Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. BMMI Group

13.1.2. Ali-Rashid Al-Amin Co

13.1.3. Majid Al Futtaim Group

13.1.4. Lulu Group International

13.1.5. Jawad Business Group

13.1.6. HHM Group

13.1.7. Aljazira group

13.1.8. Fucom International WLL

13.1.9. Almeer Group

13.1.10. Alshaya Group



14. Strategic Recommendations



