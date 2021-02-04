Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Retail Market by Type (Store-Based Retailing (by Format, by Grocery Retailing Format, by Non-Grocery Retailing Format ) v/s Non Store Retailing (by Format)), by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bahrain Retail Market was valued USD 5.80 Billion in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.62% in the next five years, to reach USD 10 Billion by 2025.
Retail industry in Bahrain has been growing due to rise in the number of malls and retail chain expansions. Malls and supermarkets are increasing helping the customers in buying different types of goods and products for household, baby care, groceries, apparels, etc., all under one roof.
Increasing disposable income and consumer preference towards the retail market is expected to influence the market growth through 2025. Growth of the tourism industry is attracting consumers towards the retail market. For instance, the launch of Bahrain shopping festival attracts many tourists in Bahrain. The success of project like Avenues Mall has influenced the demand for retail infrastructure which are also equipped with recreational facilities.
The Bahrain Retail Market is segmented based on type, region, and company. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into store based and non-store store. Store based segment accounted for the share of 87.23% in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue until 2025.
The major players operating in the Bahrain Retail Market are BMMI Group, Ali-Rashid Al-Amin Co, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Lulu Group International, Jawad Business Group, HHM Group, Aljazira group, Fucom International WLL, Almeer Group, Alshaya Group and others. Major companies are launching new products to stay competitive in the market.
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Retail Market Overview
5. Bahrain Retail Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Store Based Retailing v/s Non Store Retailing)
5.2.2. By Region
5.2.3. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Bahrain Store Food Retailing Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Format (Grocery Retailers, Non-Grocery Retailers and Other Mixed Retailers)
6.2.2. By Grocery Retailing Format (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers, Food/Drink/Tobacco Retailers and Other Traditional Grocery Retailers)
6.2.3. By Non-Grocery Retailing Format (Apparels & Footwear Retailers; Electronic & Appliances Retailers; Health & Beauty Retailers; Leisure & Personal Goods Retailers, Luxury Retailers and Others)
7. Bahrain Non-Store Based Retail Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Format (Internet Retailing, Mobile Internet Retailing, Home Shopping, Direct Selling and Vending)
8. PEST Analysis
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers/Opportunities
9.2. Challenges/Restraints
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Bahrain Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles
13.1.1. BMMI Group
13.1.2. Ali-Rashid Al-Amin Co
13.1.3. Majid Al Futtaim Group
13.1.4. Lulu Group International
13.1.5. Jawad Business Group
13.1.6. HHM Group
13.1.7. Aljazira group
13.1.8. Fucom International WLL
13.1.9. Almeer Group
13.1.10. Alshaya Group
14. Strategic Recommendations
