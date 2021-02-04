Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment, Organization Size, Monitoring Type, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global synthetic monitoring market was valued at $1,982.58 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,718.57 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Synthetic or direct monitoring solutions are used to monitor various types of enterprise applications and their performance by simulating user actions through emulation and scripted transactions methods at regular intervals. Synthetic or direct monitoring solutions provide critical information to end users regarding enterprise applications and their performance in terms of functionality, availability, and response times. The growing adoption of digital solutions across enterprises accelerates the demand for flawless application performance system to ensure smooth user experience and prevent financial or operational loss.



Any hindrance in the performance of such applications harms customer loyalty, company's brand image, and profits. Hence, the rising importance of flawless performance of various applications in digital workplaces, and increasing need for enhanced productivity and cost reduction accelerates the demand for synthetic monitoring solutions among enterprises. Demand for synthetic monitoring is anticipated to surge rapidly in coming years owing to the growing trend of digitalization, smart workplaces, and automation. Apica; AppDynamics; Broadcom; Dynatrace LLC; eG Innovations; IBM Corporation; Micro Focus; New Relic, Inc.; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; and Uptrends LLC are among the key players operating in the synthetic monitoring market, and these have been profiled during this market study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Synthetic Monitoring Market



APAC is also home to around 60% of world population that includes the two most populous countries of the world, China and India. The huge population presents many growth opportunities for companies operating in different sectors. Also, the rising penetration of consumer electronics among end users and increased demand of online media content and digital services due to ongoing COVID 19 outbreak and movement restrictions in major countries are some of the factors that are driving the demand of synthetic monitoring solutions among enterprises. These solutions allow companies to offer uninterrupted and smooth experience to their end users by identifying any issues that may impact the application performance.



