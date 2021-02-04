Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Monitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment, Organization Size, Monitoring Type, and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global synthetic monitoring market was valued at $1,982.58 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,718.57 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Synthetic or direct monitoring solutions are used to monitor various types of enterprise applications and their performance by simulating user actions through emulation and scripted transactions methods at regular intervals. Synthetic or direct monitoring solutions provide critical information to end users regarding enterprise applications and their performance in terms of functionality, availability, and response times. The growing adoption of digital solutions across enterprises accelerates the demand for flawless application performance system to ensure smooth user experience and prevent financial or operational loss.
Any hindrance in the performance of such applications harms customer loyalty, company's brand image, and profits. Hence, the rising importance of flawless performance of various applications in digital workplaces, and increasing need for enhanced productivity and cost reduction accelerates the demand for synthetic monitoring solutions among enterprises. Demand for synthetic monitoring is anticipated to surge rapidly in coming years owing to the growing trend of digitalization, smart workplaces, and automation. Apica; AppDynamics; Broadcom; Dynatrace LLC; eG Innovations; IBM Corporation; Micro Focus; New Relic, Inc.; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; and Uptrends LLC are among the key players operating in the synthetic monitoring market, and these have been profiled during this market study.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Synthetic Monitoring Market
APAC is also home to around 60% of world population that includes the two most populous countries of the world, China and India. The huge population presents many growth opportunities for companies operating in different sectors. Also, the rising penetration of consumer electronics among end users and increased demand of online media content and digital services due to ongoing COVID 19 outbreak and movement restrictions in major countries are some of the factors that are driving the demand of synthetic monitoring solutions among enterprises. These solutions allow companies to offer uninterrupted and smooth experience to their end users by identifying any issues that may impact the application performance.
Reasons to Buy:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Synthetic Monitoring Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Synthetic Monitoring - Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Solutions and Applications among Enterprises
5.1.2 Growing Need for Enhanced Productivity and Cost Reduction
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Regions
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 High Growth Potential in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions for High Scalability and Flexibility
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Synthetic Monitoring Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Overview
6.2 Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Synthetic Monitoring Market Analysis - By Deployment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Synthetic Monitoring Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2019 & 2027
7.3 On-Premise
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 On-Premise: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Cloud
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Cloud: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Synthetic Monitoring Market Analysis - By Organization Size
8.1 Overview
8.2 Synthetic Monitoring Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2019 & 2027
8.3 SMEs
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 SMEs: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Large Enterprises
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Large Enterprises: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million).
9. Synthetic Monitoring Market Analysis - By Monitoring Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Synthetic Monitoring Market Breakdown, by Monitoring Type, 2019 & 2027
9.3 API Monitoring
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 API Monitoring: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 SaaS Application Monitoring
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 SaaS Application Monitoring: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Mobile Application Monitoring
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Mobile Application Monitoring: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.6 Web Application Monitoring
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Web Application Monitoring: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Synthetic Monitoring Market Analysis - By Industry
10.1 Overview
10.2 Synthetic Monitoring Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2019 & 2027
10.3 BFSI
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 BFSI: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Government
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Government: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Retail
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Retail: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Healthcare: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.7 IT and Telecom
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 IT and Telecom: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.8 Other Industries
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Other Industries: Synthetic Monitoring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Synthetic Monitoring Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Synthetic Monitoring Market
11.3 Europe : Synthetic Monitoring Market
11.4 APAC: Synthetic Monitoring Market
11.5 MEA: Synthetic Monitoring Market
11.6 SAM: Synthetic Monitoring Market
12. Synthetic Monitoring Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 South America
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Product Development
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Apica AB
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Broadcom, Inc.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 IBM Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 AppDynamics
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Dynatrace LLC
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 eG Innovations
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Micro Focus
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 New Relic, Inc.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Uptrends LLC
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zebasy
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: