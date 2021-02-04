Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A latest study collated and analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global machine learning market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the machine learning market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the machine learning market will progress during the forecast period, 2020 - 2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the machine learning market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the machine learning market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the machine learning market. The global machine learning market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).



The study covers a detailed segmentation of the machine learning market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the machine learning market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Machine Learning Market



The report provides detailed information about the machine learning market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the machine learning market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of machine learning?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the machine learning market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the machine learning market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the machine learning market from 2020 to 2030?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the machine learning market?

Which are the leading companies in the machine learning market?

What are the strategies of companies operating in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary - Global Machine Learning Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Market Factor Analysis

4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment

4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.5. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Machine Learning Market

4.6. Analysis of Machine Learning Market, By Application

4.7. Market Outlook



5. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast



6. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by Component

6.1. Key Segment Analysis

6.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030



7. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Key Segment Analysis

7.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2030



8. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Key Segment Analysis

8.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2030



9. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030



10. North America Machine Learning Market Analysis

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

10.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030



11. Europe Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

11.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



12. Asia Pacific Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

12.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



13. Middle East & Africa Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

13.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



14. South America Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Outlook

14.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)

14.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Prominent Players

15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Prominent Players (2019)



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

16.2. BigML Inc.

16.3. DeepL GmbH

16.4. Ersatz Labs Inc.

16.5. Featurespace Limited

16.6. FICO

16.7. Formulate AB

16.8. German Auto Labs GAL GmbH

16.9. Google LLC

16.10. H2O.ai

16.11. Heuritech

16.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

16.13. IBM Corporation

16.14. InstaDeep Ltd

16.15. Microsoft Corporation

16.16. MySales Labs Ltd

16.17. Oracle Corporation

16.18. SAP SE

16.19. SAS Institute Inc.

16.20. understandAI GmbH



17. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmicyz

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900