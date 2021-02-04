Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study collated and analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global machine learning market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the machine learning market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the machine learning market will progress during the forecast period, 2020 - 2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the machine learning market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the machine learning market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the machine learning market. The global machine learning market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the machine learning market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players currently dominating the machine learning market, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on Machine Learning Market
The report provides detailed information about the machine learning market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the machine learning market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling
3. Executive Summary - Global Machine Learning Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Market Factor Analysis
4.3. Market Opportunity Assessment
4.4. Competitive Scenario and Trends
4.5. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Machine Learning Market
4.6. Analysis of Machine Learning Market, By Application
4.7. Market Outlook
5. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast
6. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Key Segment Analysis
6.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2030
7. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size
7.1. Key Segment Analysis
7.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2030
8. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis, by End-user
8.1. Key Segment Analysis
8.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2030
9. Global Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
10. North America Machine Learning Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
10.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030
11. Europe Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
11.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
12. Asia Pacific Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
12.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
13. Middle East & Africa Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
13.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
14. South America Machine Learning Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Outlook
14.2. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)
14.3. Machine Learning Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Prominent Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Prominent Players (2019)
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
16.2. BigML Inc.
16.3. DeepL GmbH
16.4. Ersatz Labs Inc.
16.5. Featurespace Limited
16.6. FICO
16.7. Formulate AB
16.8. German Auto Labs GAL GmbH
16.9. Google LLC
16.10. H2O.ai
16.11. Heuritech
16.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
16.13. IBM Corporation
16.14. InstaDeep Ltd
16.15. Microsoft Corporation
16.16. MySales Labs Ltd
16.17. Oracle Corporation
16.18. SAP SE
16.19. SAS Institute Inc.
16.20. understandAI GmbH
17. Key Takeaways
