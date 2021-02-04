Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estimates cite that global data center switch market size had reached a valuation of USD 13612.05 million in 2020 and is likely to witness stellar growth through 2026. This rapid expansion can be primarily attributed to growing usage of data-intensive applications such as video streaming services, cloud computing, mobile broadband internet connectivity, and Big Data analytics.

Apart from this, the document highlights several market segmentations such as switch type, technology type, bandwidth type, and end-user analysis, while elaborating on their relevant impact on the overall industry remuneration. It also covers the geographical reach of the market, and offers crucial insights pertaining to the industry participants in terms of growth strategies implemented and innovative product launches.

There has been an upsurge in internet traffic owing to widespread adoption of video streaming platforms. This has impelled the demand for an advanced network infrastructure, thereby stimulating the overall industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3208030/

An overview of the market segmentations

Switch type

In terms of switch type, the industry is bifurcated into access switches, distribution switches, and core switches. Among these, analysts claim that access switches segment is poised to account for the largest share in global data center switch market by the year 2026. Access switches are known to offer high network connectivity to several end-users as well as distribution platforms, which in turn is paving the way towards the segmental growth.

Technology Type

As per technology type, worldwide data center switch industry is split into InfiniBand, Fiber Channel, and Ethernet. Currently, the ethernet segment holds the largest market share and is slated to display similar expansion trends in the forthcoming years. Ethernet is the most widely used technology with several providers offering advanced and cost-effective solutions, thereby favoring the overall business outlook.

Bandwidth Type

By bandwidth, the market is segmented into >100 Gbps, >40 Gbps to <100 Gbps, >10 Gbps to <40 Gbps, and >1 Gbps to <10 Gbps. As per reliable estimations, >1 Gbps to <10 Gbps segment is reckoned to generate lucrative revenues for global data center switch market by 2026. Increasing utilization of this bandwidth due to growing demand for high speed connectivity is favoring the overall market scenario.

Regional Outlook

Global data center switch industry sphere is bifurcated into Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. According to credible predictions, Americas is likely to emerge as a key revenue generator for the overall market in the ensuing years. Growing demand for cloud computing technologies owing to rising number of connected devices including virtual reality systems, PCs, and autonomous vehicles are adding traction to Americas data center switch market size.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-data-center-switch-market-analysis-by-switch-types-core-distribution-access-technology-bandwidth-end-user-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2021-2026

Global Data Center Switch Market by Switch Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Access Switches

Distribution Switches

Core Switches





Global Data Center Switch Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

InfiniBand

Fiber Channel

Ethernet





Global Data Center Switch Market by Bandwidth (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

>100 Gbps

>40Gbps to <100Gbps

>10Gbps to <40Gbps

>1Gbps to <10Gbps





Global Data Center Switch Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Cloud Service Providers

Government Organizations

Telecommunication Industry

Enterprises





Global Data Center Switch Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Americas

Brazil

Canada

United States





Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom





Asia-Pacific

India

South Korea

Japan

China





Global Data Center Switch Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Extreme Networks

NEC Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Fortinet

Dell

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Related Report:

Data Center UPS Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global Data Center UPS Market is expected to be around USD 5 billion by 2026. Increasing number of new data centers globally will drive the market growth over the forecast timespan. Growing need for data storage is encouraging cloud service providers to construct a large number of data centers globally, resulting in the consumption of a large amount of energy. In order to reduce PUE ratio and increase energy efficiency, data center operators are implementing advanced power management devices such as smart UPS, intelligent rack PDUs, and battery monitoring equipment. This trend is anticipated to continue further in the data center industry over the forecast period. Moreover, data centers include ultra-miniature components in network devices, storage systems, and servers, which are susceptible to falter and fail under power conditions. Such factors are resulting in increasing installation of UPS in data centers to manage power outages and ensure the smooth functioning of equipment.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.newsorigins.com/