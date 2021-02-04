Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hopped Malt Extract Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hopped malt extract market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



The market is driven by the increasing demand in brewing industries, especially for the manufacturing of craft beer. Also, its rising application in non-alcoholic beverages processing is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the major opportunity it provides is its application in baking, breakfast cereals, confectionery, and other food applications according to research, although it has not been much used until now, it is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period.



However, less awareness of the wide range of applications offered by the hopped malt extract and lack of raw materials supply are the few of the major factors restraining the market.



Key Market Trends



Growing Popularity of Craft Beer



The demand for the craft brewing and distilling industries has experienced a significant growth during the past few years. Consumers across the world are seeking distinctive and flavorful beers, which is pushing the market for hopped malt extract in the beer market space. Moreover, the increasing development of microbreweries and the growing production of craft beer have led to the growing demand for specialty malts. The National Brewers Association revealed that as of January 2018, the consumption of malt by the US craft brewers was approximately 40% of the total malt consumed by all the brewers in the United States.



Europe and North America to Drive The Market



Countries, like the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States from the European and North American region, are mostly dominating the market owing to the increasing demand for beer in these regions. Also, the government initiatives to incorporate new breweries have been boosting the market growth. These have resulted in a double-digit growth till 2017 in the United States, and the number of small, independent breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs increased to 7,346 in 2018 as per the data revealed by the Brewers Association. Also, according to a report by the trade organization - The Brewers of Europe, the number of microbreweries in Europe reached over 9500 brewers in 2017.



Competitive Landscape



The hopped malt extract market is consolidated in nature having a few numbers of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Companies focusing on new product launches with healthier ingredients/organic claims along with acquisition, merger, partnership, and expansions as their key marketing strategy. For instance, a hopped malt extract kit for homebrewers was launched in cooperation between Baladin and Mr. Malt, which contain a bag of pellets of Amarillo American hops - small cylinders of pulverized and pressed hops.



