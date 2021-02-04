Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics and Natural Fibers to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Government legislation, consumer trends and environmental concerns are compelling the development of bioplastics and natural fibers in markets including food packaging, automotive, building/construction, textiles, agriculture, sports & leisure and consumer goods.



Biocomposites based on these materials offer significant advantages over incumbent synthetic materials including lightweighting, sustainability and reduced carbon footprint. Natural fibers are also abundant and low-cost. The bioplastics and natural fibers market will witness good growth through to 2030, with excellent opportunities for large producers and start ups.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the bioplastics and natural fibers market by applications and bioplastic and natural fiber type.



Report contents include:

Market trends and drivers in the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Production estimates by bioplastics and natural fibers producers, types, market and regions.

Impact of COVID-19.

Challenges for the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Advantages and disadvantages of the bioplastics and natural fibers over synthetic plastics.

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of natural fibers including seed fibers (cotton, luffa), bast fibers(jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf), leaf fibers (sisal, abaca). fruit fibers (banana, pineapple, coir), stalk fibers, bamboo, sugarcane, animal proteins (alternative wool, leather, silk and down).

Profiles of over 250 companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos, NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, Arkema, DuPont, AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 BIOPLASTICS

3.1.1 What are bioplastics?

3.1.2 Market trends

3.1.3 Global production to 2030

3.1.4 Main producers and global production capacities

3.1.4.1 Producers

3.1.4.2 By bioplastic type

3.1.4.3 By region

3.1.5 Global demand for bioplastics 2020, by market

3.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

3.1.7 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market

3.2 NATURAL FIBERS

3.2.1 What are natural fibers?

3.2.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

3.2.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers

3.2.4 Market drivers for natural fibers

3.2.5 Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-2030

3.2.5.1 By fiber type

3.2.5.2 By market

3.2.5.3 By region

3.2.6 Technology challenges

3.2.7 Future trends

3.2.8 COVID-19 impact



4 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

4.1 Global production

4.2 The importance of plastic

4.3 Issues with plastics use



5 THE BIOPLASTICS MARKET

5.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

5.2 Novel bio-based plastics

5.3 Advantages and disadvantages compared to traditional plastics

5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5.5 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS

5.5.1 Biodegradability

5.5.2 Compostability

5.6 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.6.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

5.6.1.1 Market analysis

5.6.1.2 Producers

5.6.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.6.2.1 Market analysis

5.6.2.2 Producers

5.6.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

5.6.3.1 Market analysis

5.6.3.2 Producers

5.6.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

5.6.4.1 Market analysis

5.6.4.2 Comparative properties to PET

5.6.4.3 Producers

5.6.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

5.6.5.1 Market analysis

5.6.5.2 Producers

5.6.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)

5.6.6.1 Market analysis

5.6.6.2 Producers

5.6.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

5.6.7.1 Market analysis

5.6.7.2 Producers

5.6.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.6.8.1 Market analysis

5.6.8.2 Producers

5.6.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

5.6.9.1 Market analysis

5.6.9.2 Producers

5.7 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

5.7.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

5.7.1.1 Market analysis

5.7.1.2 Commercially available PHAs

5.7.1.3 Producers

5.7.2 Polysaccharides

5.7.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

5.7.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

5.7.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers

5.8 MARKETS FOR BIOPLASTICS

5.8.1 Packaging

5.8.2 Consumer products

5.8.3 Automotive

5.8.4 Building & construction

5.8.5 Textiles

5.8.6 Electronics

5.8.9 Agriculture and horticulture



6 THE NATURAL FIBERS MARKET

6.1 NATURAL FIBER TYPES

6.1.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

6.1.2 Advantages of natural fibers

6.1.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

6.1.3.1 Seed fibers

6.1.3.2 Bast fibers

6.1.3.3 Leaf fibers

6.1.3.4 Fruit fibers

6.1.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

6.1.3.6 Soft and hardwoods

6.1.3.7 Cane, grasses and reed

6.1.3.8 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

6.1.3.9 Modified natural polymers

6.1.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

6.1.4.1 Wool

6.1.4.2 Silk fiber

6.1.4.3 Leather

6.1.4.4 Down

6.2 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS

6.2.1 Composites

6.2.1.1 Market overview

6.2.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

6.2.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

6.2.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

6.2.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

6.2.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

6.2.1.7 Natural fiber biobased polymer composites

6.2.1.8 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

6.2.2 Aerospace

6.2.2.1 Market overview

6.2.3 Automotive

6.2.3.1 Market overview

6.2.3.2 Applications of natural fibers

6.2.4 Building/construction

6.2.4.1 Market overview

6.2.4.2 Applications of natural fibers

6.2.5 Sports and leisure

6.2.5.1 Market overview

6.2.5.2 Composites

6.2.5.3 Sportswear

6.2.6 Textiles

6.2.6.1 Market overview

6.2.6.2 Consumer apparel

6.2.6.3 Geotextiles

6.2.6.4 Alternative leather

6.2.7 Packaging

6.2.7.1 Market overview

6.2.7.2 Food packaging

6.2.7.3 Beverage packaging

6.3 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET VOLUMES

6.3.1 Overall global fibers market

6.3.2 Plant-based fiber production

6.3.3 Animal-based natural fiber production



7 BIOPLASTICS COMPANY PROFILES



8 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES

9 REFERENCES

