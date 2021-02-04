Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report is an updated version of the previous version, published in 2019. Since then, the media have continually focused its attention on the health effects of toxic mold, including infectious and chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, resulting in a new interest in, and closer attention to, IAQ in homes, commercial buildings, schools, and hospitals.

We have broadened the scope of the IAQ market to include commercial, residential, industrial, and other buildings. This report analyzes the market by value as well as volume, with value is measured in $ millions and volume measured in thousand units.



Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. population has been much higher compared to other countries. Therefore, it is becoming necessary for families living in residential buildings to be safe from the virus. Organizations such as NIOSH have recommended installing IAQ products.

The report covers only the revenue generated from IAQ products in the U.S.; it does not cover the aftermarket business of IAQ products because most companies' products come with 5- to 10-year warranties (except for filters). Furthermore, the report includes only the IAQ products that can be installed in a closed building, vs. outside a building.



For the end-use industry, we have scrutinized the market-related data and the industries and broken them down into the appropriate sub-segments, due to the changing landscape of the IAQ industry.

In this report, we have also considered the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of IAQ products, which can be seen in the regional segment of the market as well as other segments.

Report Includes:

An updated overview of the U.S. market indoor air quality (IAQ) products and services

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size (in value and volumetric terms) and revenue forecasts (in USD) for IAQ industry, and market share analysis by type of products and industry end-users with major regions and countries involved

Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. indoor air quality market

Discussion of factors driving the growth of IAQ industry, history and importance, market environment, regulatory issues, and the effects of IAQ contaminants

Competitive landscape featuring the leading manufacturers of IAQ products in the U.S., their rankings and company share analysis, and the latest key developments within the industry

Profile description of the leading market players within the IAQ industry

Company profiles of major players including Daikin Industries, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International PLC, LG Electronics, Munters AB, and Panasonic Corp.,

