Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofilms Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Wound Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global biofilms treatment market was valued at US$ 1,590.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,825.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global biofilms treatment market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.



The global biofilms treatment market, based on wound type, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other wounds. In 2019, the traumatic and surgical wounds segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical injuries, and rising awareness of benefits provided by wound care products.



The growth of the biofilms treatment market is driven by the increasing incidence of surgical, chronic, traumatic, and burn injuries. However, the high cost of treating wounds restrains the growth of the market. Mimedx Group Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc, and Smith and Nephew Plc. are among the companies operating in the market.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the biofilms treatment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global biofilms treatment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Biofilms Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Biofilms Treatment - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Biofilms Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic, Surgical, and Traumatic Wounds

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Burn Injuries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Treating Wounds

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Research on Biofilm Treatment in Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Novel Technologies

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Biofilms Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Biofilms Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Debridement Equipment

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Debridement Equipment: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Gauzes and Dressings

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Gauzes and Dressings: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Grafts and Matrices

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Grafts and Matrices: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Other Products

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Other Products: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By Wound Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Traumatic and Surgical Wounds

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Traumatic and Surgical Wounds: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Pressure Ulcers

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pressure Ulcers: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Venous Leg Ulcers

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Venous Leg Ulcers: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Other Wounds

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Other Wounds: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Biofilms Treatment Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biofilms Treatment Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Home Care Settings: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Other End Users

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Other End Users: Biofilms Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Biofilms Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Biofilms Treatment Market

10.2 Europe: Biofilms Treatment Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Biofilms Treatment Market

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Biofilms Treatment Market

10.5 South and Central America: Biofilms Treatment Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Biofilms Treatment Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Biofilms Treatment Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Smith & Nephew



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2bxoi

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900