HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based cloud provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced Ambulance Amsterdam is using iland DRaaS with Veeam to secure sensitive medical data.

Serving a bustling metropolitan area, Ambulance Amsterdam guarantees acute ambulance care and ordered ambulance transport in the regions of Amsterdam-Amstelland, Zaanstreek-Waterland and Kennemerland (Haarlemmermeer). Ambulance Amsterdam works closely with the university medical centers AMC-VU, top clinical hospitals, and other partners in care and safety.

Ambulance Amsterdam has been especially busy responding to calls during COVID-19, and they are readying for a second wave, said Martin Salazar, System Administrator for Ambulance Amsterdam. Data is mission critical to their business, and it’s imperative for Ambulance Amsterdam to seamlessly access and protect data such as emergency call recordings and patient records.

Salazar and his small, yet nimble team, had a previous, successful relationship with Veeam, and was looking for a cloud partner that would be compatible with Veeam, to allow for a smooth transition. Their sense of urgency in replacing an outdated infrastructure was heightened at the onset of the global pandemic.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) appeared to be the ideal solution to eliminate the cost, ongoing maintenance and cumbersome RFP process, said Salazar.

iland, an award winning Veeam partner, was Ambulance Amsterdam’s top choice. The company’s 25 years of experience in delivering IT services, combined with iland’s in-country cloud computing data center (located in Amsterdam), appealed to Salazar’s team.

“iland allows us to focus on our business, rather than on our IT infrastructure,” said Salazar. “We are not just a number to iland, but rather, a true partner.”

“iland is committed to bringing flexible and scalable DRaaS to emergency transportation providers such as Ambulance Amsterdam,” said Johnny Carpenter, Vice President Sales for EMEA. “We pride ourselves on providing Ambulance Amsterdam and all of our hard-working healthcare customers, with the peace of mind that they need during these unprecedented times.”

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognized by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

###

Justin Augat iland jaugat@iland.com