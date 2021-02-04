Barry Dayley and Denis Walsh on set with Kathy Ireland in Santa Barbara.

Barry Dayley and Denis Walsh on set with Kathy Ireland in Santa Barbara.

Palm Beach Gardens, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 1979, Money Concepts International, Inc. has been a leader in building a growth organization without compromise. Their culture of having a committed benevolent interest in everything they do, continues to draw quality people to the firm.

“We have an absolute passion to serve our financial professionals in giving a committed benevolent interest so they can truly love what they do!” – Denis Walsh, CEO

Check out the recent interview with Denis Walsh, President & CEO, and Barry Dayley, Executive Vice President on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®, airing on Fox Business Network as sponsored content.

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Time: 5:30pm ET

Channel Finder: http://www.foxbusiness.com/channel-finder.html



It will also be aired on two Worldwide Business LIVE Stream Events.



Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Time: 8:00pm ET / PT

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Time: 8:00pm ET / PT

Live Air Event Link: https://worldwidebusinesswithkathyireland.com/live/

Join us in this inside look at how independence without compromise has built a very successful business.

Attachment

Barry Dayley, Executive Vice President Money Concepts International, Inc. 561-847-2112 barry@moneyconcepts.com