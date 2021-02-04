Colorado USA, Melbourne Australia, and Singapore, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecin, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering ketogenic neurotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Julie Liu as Vice President of R&D and CMC with immediate effect.

Julie will lead all chemical, manufacturing and controls (CMC) operations for Cerecin. She will oversee all formulation and drug product development for Cerecin’s lead compound tricaprilin, which is being studied in a currently enrolling Phase 2 study in migraine, and in upcoming studies in West Syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease.

Julie brings more than 20 years of experience in R&D, regulatory affairs, global product registration and strategic outsourcing, with experience spanning Australia, Europe and Asia Pacific. Julie joins Cerecin from Pfizer Australia, where she led R&D, Product Design, Science and Technology and was a member of the Pfizer Complex Generics Advisory Board. Prior to Pfizer, she worked for Fresenius Kabi in Germany as a Senior Vice President, Innovation and Development, Mature and Emerging Markets. Julie also worked at Sandoz in roles including global head of R&D and Regulatory for Oncology injectables, as well as Regional Head Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, where she was responsible for the Manufacture Science and Technology (MS&T) network and leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, Charles Stacey, CEO of Cerecin, said, “We are pleased to have Julie join Cerecin’s executive team and believe her global experience, proven leadership and deep knowledge of the biopharma development and pharmaceutical science will be of huge value to our programmes.”

Julie Liu added: “Alzheimer’s and Migraine are two neurological illnesses with large unmet clinical need and significant disease burden for both patients and caregivers. I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a well-versed team of experienced researchers and scientists with the common goal of providing better treatment options for patients globally.”

Julie obtained a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Xi’an Jiaotong University China, and graduated from Monash University, Australia with a Master’s degree in Pharmaceutical Science.

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of ketogenic drugs to treat diseases of the brain. Cerecin’s development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science to explore the potential therapeutic benefits of medium-chain triglycerides. Cerecin is led by an expert executive management team with strong global expertise in central nervous system drug development and is supported by two partners, Nestlé, and Wilmar, one of the world’s leading manufacturers fatty acids and lipids. Bringing together the deep industry expertise of its leadership team, and a highly differentiated drug development program, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in neurology therapeutics.

For more information visit www.cerecin.com.

