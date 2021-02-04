Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, worldwide wearable technology market was valued at USD 28 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a y-o-y growth rate of 15.51% over 2020-2027. The growth can be credited to rising cognizance of the benefits of technologically advanced wearables, surging popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), increasing development of next-gen smart interface screens, and escalating demand for innovative accessories.

As per the report, global wearable technology market is scrutinized based on product landscape, type, application scope, technology, component, and geographical landscape. In addition, the document also illustrates the competitive landscape of this business sphere, expounding the plans adopted by several companies to sustain the competition.

For those unversed, wearable technology is basically an interactive device which comes with different programmes to study real-time details and can be worn on the body. It includes wristbands which are intended to monitor various parameters like hours of sleep, steps taken, and heartbeat among others. Wearables are utilized in various verticals including health and leisure, business and manufacturing, lifestyle, consumer applications, and security.

Major contenders in this domain have adopted several tactics such as investment, funding, partnerships and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to gain competitive edge, further augmenting worldwide wearable technology industry share.

Citing an instance, Huami, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, in April 2020, through Weibo, a Chinese social network, announced the launch of Mi Band 5. Likewise, Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., in November 2016, launched a new ‘AMAZFIT’ smartwatch for monitoring fitness activity. The watch comprises of heart rate tracker sensors, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, and activity-tracker. This launch will strengthen the company’s position in the market for wearable device.

Speaking of the restraints, shorter life cycle of consumer electronics is likely to hamper global wearable technology industry remuneration over the study period.

Analyzing the market segmentations

Elaborating on application spectrum, the market is split into healthcare, consumer electronics, enterprise & industrial, and others (marine, military & defense, and aviation). Based on technology terrain, global wearable technology market is divided into sensor technology, positioning technology, networking technology, display technology, and computing technology.

Moving on to type, the industry is bifurcated into wearable products& devices (non-textiles), and wearable smart textiles. As per product category, the market is categorized into bodywear, neckwear, footwear, headwear & eyewear, and wristwear.

Speaking of component type, worldwide wearable technology market is classified into interface components, memory components, display & optoelectronic components, control components, sensing components, positioning & networking components, and power supply components. With respect to software & services, the industry is segmented into services, and apps (applications).

Highlighting the regional landscape

As per credible estimates, North America presently accounts for a major share in global wearable technology industry, creditable to surging popularity of mobile device and Internet of Things.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is reckoned to accrue notable gains by 2027, on account of rising development of next-gen smart interface screens, and mounting demand for modern accessories.

Global Wearable Technology Market Application Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Enterprise & Industrial Applications

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications (Aviation, Marine, and Military & Defense)

Global Wearable Technology Market by Technology Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Sensor Technology

Positioning Technology

Networking technology

Display Technology

Computing Technology

Global Wearable Technology Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Wearable Products & Devices (Non-Textiles)

Wearable Smart Textiles

Global Wearable Technology Market Product Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Bodywear

Neckwear

Footwear

Headwear & Eyewear

Wristwear

Other Wearable Technology

Global Wearable Technology Market Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Interface Components

Memory Components

Display & Optoelectronic Components

Sensing Components

Control Components

Positioning and Networking Components

Power Supply Components

Global Wearable Technology Market Software & Services (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Services

Apps (Applications)

Global Wearable Technology Market Top Vendors (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Adidas Group

Sony Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Alphabet, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

