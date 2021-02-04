Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Instruction Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment Type (On-Premise, and Cloud); Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise); and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global work instruction software market was valued at US$ 416.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1468.41 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.



North America dominated the work instruction software market in 2019 with a share of 34.6%. North America comprises developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The technological advancements across North America have led to a highly competitive market for all industries. North America also attracts several technological developments from economically strong countries. The companies in the region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet customer demands for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. Rise in investments by North American countries, such as the US and Canada, in improving and innovating business processes to offer premium quality products is increasing the need for providing continuous training or real-time assistance to their employees in order to ensure error-free process execution. This is increasing the demand for work instruction software across the region. This software also enables employees to self-train themselves with the help of on-screen instructions provided through the software.



In 2019, Europe stood second in the work instruction software market with a decent market share, and it is anticipated to witness a decent CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Europe comprises developed economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, and the UK provide strong tech strength to the region. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands are among the world's top 12 developers of software services. Italy holds a massive share of total SMEs in Europe, including IT industries. Moreover, the Netherlands is the sixth-largest economy with the presence of prominent ICT companies. ~55% of all Forbes 2000 companies in the IT industry have operations in the Netherlands. The strong presence of the ICT sector in Europe eventually supports the development of work instruction software. Further, the presence of manufacturing companies, such as Volkswagen, Daimler, Exor, BASF, Nestle, Siemens, and BMW, in Europe is influencing the growing adoption of work instruction software across the region.



The work instruction software market players mainly focus on several strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, SwipeGuide partnered with XMReality to deploy Digital Work Instructions using remote support. This will influence the adoption of the same among manufacturing industries in order to comply with the social distancing norms laid down by the government.



Impact of COVID-19 on Work Instruction Software Market



According to latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are a few of the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy took the worst hit in 2020. Moreover, the business functions of SMEs are disturbed due to temporarily business shutdown and lockdown. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted the business operations of SMEs, further hampering the manufacturing of various products. However, the major application of the software is in the manufacturing sector, where the same is applied for imparting training to the employees regarding the functioning of certain machines. Thus, the closure of all manufacturing units across both developed and developing nations are expected to impact the growth of the work instruction software market adversely.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Work Instructions Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Work Instructions Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Training Programs Across Manufacturing Industry

5.1.2 Changing Work Culture Across Organization

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Prevalence of Traditional Work Instruction Methods

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Constantly Changing Business and Production Complexities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Technologies Such as Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence in Work Instruction Software

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Work Instructions Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Work Instructions Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Work Instructions Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Work Instructions Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Work Instructions Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cloud Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 On-Premise

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 On-premise Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Work Instructions Software Market Analysis - By Organization Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Work Instructions Software Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2019 & 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 SMEs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Work Instructions Software Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Work Instructions Software Market

9.3 Europe: Work Instructions Software Market

9.4 APAC: Work Instructions Software Market

9.5 MEA: Work Instructions Software Market

9.6 SAM: Work Instructions Software Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Work Instructions Software Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Dozuki

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 eFlex Systems

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Lifecycle Technology Ltd

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Livepro Knowledge Management

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Optel Software

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 SwipeGuide

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 ScreenSteps, LLC

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Visual Knowledge Share Ltd.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Zaptic

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Hexagon AB

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



