Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market's growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, arise in the world's geriatric population, growing demand for minimally-invasive procedures, rising COVID-19 cases, and an increasing number of product launches.
Various governments are looking at medical device technology companies in efforts to make healthcare more affordable. Some governments in Western Europe encourage older adults to stay in their homes for longer periods to trim budgets. There is considerable pressure on medical device technology firms to ensure compliance with different varying regulatory standards. Governments of various regions have framed rules and regulations to ensure that these companies meet safety and efficacy criteria for their devices.
Regionally, growth is expected in the developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region for various reasons, including the growing number of medical procedures being covered by insurance companies, increased government spending on healthcare, growing geriatric populations, rising awareness among people concerning healthcare, and a rise in disposable income.
India and China are lucrative markets, with populations of over one billion each and favorable economic growth rates despite the recent global downturn. Companies have not completely exploited these markets, facing problems with distribution, competition from low-cost products manufactured locally, and an inability to introduce products that meet patient needs in these countries.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has thrown countless businesses into a frenzy. The medical device industry, in particular, is facing growing pressure to rapidly-produce tests and ventilators needed in nearly every region of the world.
The virus created unprecedented challenges for the medical device industry. COVID-19 put the medical device industry at center stage with the phenomenal demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), diagnostic tests, ventilators, and other critical medical supplies.
In addition to the unusual measures underway to rapidly ramp up manufacturing capacity and capabilities, medical device leaders are looking outside the normal sector boundaries to explore creative solutions to further supplement capacities, such as partnerships with companies outside the sector, open-source equipment design, and deployment of medically trained employees to support public-health needs.
Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities are discussed in detail. The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies.
Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 5 Global Medical Device Technology Market
Chapter 6 Medical Device Technologies Market by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Chapter 9 Patent Review/ New Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye6fmd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: