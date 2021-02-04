Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market in Healthcare - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The blockchain market in healthcare was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2021 - 2026. In 2018, the Illinois Blockchain Initiative (IBI) launched several pilots, including a birth registration pilot to develop secure identity solutions and a pilot to develop blockchain health provider credentialing solutions. Proposals like these are expected to improve the market conditions.
In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, with public reports of hacking and phishing incidents, reminding how vulnerable the patient data remains. According to the Breach Barometer 2019 Report, more than 15 million patients' records were breached in 2018. Such incidents allow blockchain vendors to launch new solutions.
Government mandates require healthcare industries to come up with innovative ways to manage their assets. From February 2019, the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) came into force across the European Union. This prescription medicines came with a security feature enabling the hospitals, pharmacies, or healthcare providers to verify their authenticity.
One of the biggest challenges faced by the healthcare industry is lack of understanding and awareness of a trustless system. Most of the application of blockchain are in the BFSI sector. Additionally, the bad reputation of bitcoin, highlighted by media, discourages the market expansion.
The market for blockchain is limited due to expertise required in implementing any of the new projects, thus, creating a high entry barrier. The concentrated market allows enterprises to take advantage of specialized blockchain healthcare offerings from vendors, like Gem, IBM, and Microsoft.
