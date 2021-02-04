Dublin, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market By Component (Accessories, Systems and Services), By Application (Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market size is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical robots have seen a worldview change in a recent couple of years because of technological progressions in the regions of 3D-imaging, top-notch microscopic cameras, data recorders, data analytics frameworks, motion sensors, remote navigation frameworks, robotic controlled catheters, and different accessories valuable for medical procedures. This is to grow new applications for existing platforms and create disruptive advancements that will boost the future market.



The business is seeing a growing pattern of robotic organizations teaming up on technology stages with third-party vendors to create new surgical applications. Robotic surgery can be considered as a minimally invasive surgery that uses robotics for performing surgeries. These robotic frameworks are worked by specialists and comprise of miniaturized surgical tools which are mounted on robotic arms, in this way permitting specialists to perform the medical procedures accurately.



The key elements boosting the surgical robots market size are expanding requirement for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting pattern towards cutting edge robotic surgeries. However, the significant expense related to surgical robotic procedures and robotic frameworks will limit the clinical robot market. Furthermore, the rise in loss of life and wounds because of robotic surgeries will likewise hinder the development of the surgical robot market. Additionally, undeveloped economies, for example, Brazil, India, China, and other developing economies will make possibilities for growth for the surgical robot market.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Accessories, Systems and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Gynecology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Kuka AG, Johnson and Johnson, Siemens AG, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., and TransEntrix, Inc.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Component

3.1 Global Accessories Market by Region

3.2 Global Systems Market by Region

3.3 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Application

4.1 Global Gynecology Surgery Market by Region

4.2 Global Orthopedic Surgery Market by Region

4.3 Global Urology Surgery Market by Region

4.4 Global Neurosurgery Market by Region

4.5 Global General Surgery Market by Region

4.6 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Surgical Robotic Systems Market by Region

5.1 North America Surgical Robotic Systems Market

5.2 Europe Surgical Robotic Systems Market

5.3 Asia Pacific Surgical Robotic Systems Market

5.4 LAMEA Surgical Robotic Systems Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Stryker Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.2.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.3 Kuka AG

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.4 Johnson and Johnson

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5 Siemens AG

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.6 Medtronic PLC

6.6.1 Company overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.7 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research & Development Expense

6.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.8.5.2 Approvals:

6.9 Globus Medical, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Research & Development Expense

6.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.10. TransEntrix, Inc.

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Regional Analysis

6.10.4 Research & Development Expense

6.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.10.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.10.5.3 Business Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsc5zl

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900